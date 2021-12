It sounds as though Under Siege is going to be seeing a reboot eventually, but there’s no word at the moment if Steven Seagal is going to be a part of it or not. One would have to wonder if that goes for Tommy Lee Jones as well since he could possibly return and be a convincing character, perhaps more so as a good guy rather than a villain this time around. But it does stand to reason that a few things are bound to change, hopefully, since while a lot of fans can likely state that they enjoyed this movie, there were a lot of over the top moments that were common in Seagal movies since he was one of the extreme badasses of the 90s and was almost never seen to lose or get the snot kicked out of him that often. That kind of acting was left to other action stars who dominated but still took their licks on a regular occasion. Hopefully, this reboot would show someone that’s a specialist that can and will save the day but isn’t some kind of an Aikido Superman that is capable of doing absolutely everything.

