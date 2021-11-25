ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cinémamed turns its gaze towards youngsters

By Aurore Engelen
cineuropa.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an online edition in 2020, Cinémamed – Brussels’ Mediterranean Film Festival is returning from 2 to 11 December with a jam-packed programme of titles to discover, which will take us on a tour of the Mediterranean basin via an Official Competition buoyed by 8 titles, a Panorama section, and short...

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

Related
cineuropa.org

The Last Days of R.M. wins an award at the Atlas Workshops

Unspooling online from 22 to 25 November as part of the Marrakech International Film Festival, the 4th edition of the Atlas Workshops saw 300 international professionals gather together around a selection of 15 projects in development and 9 films in the shooting or post-production phase. The Atlas development awards’ jury...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Francesco Sossai • Director of Other Cannibals

This year's Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival hosted the screening of the first feature by Italian director Francesco Sossai. Other Cannibals. is an intimate, black-and-white drama about two singular protagonists and provides an original outlook on the theme of cannibalism. We spoke to the director about his inspiration, his characters and the visual concept of the movie, which walked away from the gathering with the Best First Feature Film Award (see the news).
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Á procura da estrela scoops the [Films en Cours] award in Belfort

Dedicated to young, innovative and independent cinema, the Belfort Entrevues Film Festival (whose 36th edition unspooled 21 – 28 November) boasts a much appreciated post-production support programme, entitled [Films en Cours], whose 2021 jury (comprising filmmaker Marie Losier, among others) has singled out Á procura da estrela, which is the first fiction feature directed by Spain’s Carlos Martínez-Peñalver Mas. Penned by the filmmaker himself, the story revolves around Xoel, who travels to the Serra da Estrela region in order to record a range of sounds which are on the verge of disappearing. As the days pass by, he realises that tourism has already erased the traces of the past and rendered his research futile. Nonetheless, he makes out a mysterious melody hailing from the mountains and decides to track down its source. Little by little, his quest merges with the tale which gives the region its name: The Legend of the Shepherd and the Star… Production is overseen by Carlos Martínez-Peñalver Mas himself, alongside Arnau Abella Travesset, on behalf of Barcelona’s Omen Cinema, and by Portugal’s María Zimbro and Elisa Bogalheiro.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The ArteKino Festival presents 12 European films online

Cultural and linguistic diversity, fiction and documentary views on a world in full metamorphosis, travel and curiosity: launched in 2016 with the support of Europe Créative in order to promote and circulate young European auteur cinema, the ArteKino Festival is back for its 6th edition which will take place from 1 to 31 December. On the menu are 12 feature films (9 of which are by female directors) which internet users can access directly on arte.tv/artekinofestival and on the YouTube channel ARTE Cinéma. The programme is available in 32 countries and in six languages (French, German, English, Italian, Spanish and Polish).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nabil Ayouch
Person
Jonas Carpignano
cineuropa.org

REC continues investing in new talents

The REC Festival kicks off today, 1 December, and will continue until the 8th, this year celebrating its 21st edition. Apart from its usual sections – standing out among which is the one dedicated to feature debuts – the Primer Test section (which has now reached its eighth iteration) will take place on 3 and 4 December, to the delight of professionals in search of films in development. It will present eight films in post-production, which will benefit from advice from distributors, programmers and sales agents.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for Turin Film Festival title Italia – Fire and Ashes

Céline Gailleurd and Oliver Bohler’s documentary Italia – Fire and Ashes [ + ] is a lyrical and visionary journey into a universe too often unknown: the origins of Italian silent cinema. It’s an art and a dazzling industry that gave birth to the first international stars, breathed life into peplum, melò and adventure films, and launched the first filmmakers. In its world of romantic delirium, teetering between Verdi’s symbolism and D'Annunzio’s decadentism, this type of cinema enjoyed international fame, fascinating crowds, intellectuals and artists from all over the world. The protagonists of this documentary, presented out of competition at this year’s Turin Film Festival (24 November-4 December), are directors, actors, technicians and critics who contributed to the exuberant originality of that cinema. Narrated by the voice of Isabella Rossellini for the Italian and English versions, and by Fanny Ardant for the French one, it includes exceptional archive footage, most of it rare and unreleased.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

15 projects selected for the prestigious Work in Progress section of Les Arcs

After first revealing its program (read the article), the selection of 18 projects taking part in the Co-Production Villages (news) and the eight participants of its Talent Village, Les Arcs Film Festival (whose 13th edition will unfold from 11 to 18 December) has unveiled the list of 15 films currently in post-production selected for the Work in Progress (WiP) section of its Industry Village, which will take place on Sunday 12 December. It is a highly anticipated event, since previous editions unveiled the first images of, among others, five titles selected this year in Cannes (Lamb.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The TorinoFilmLab’s 14th Meeting Event announces its champions

Headed for countries as far removed as Finland and China, the four production awards (totalling €170,000) associated with the TorinoFilmLab’s 14th Meeting Event have now been handed out, rounding off the annual calendar of activities organised by the Turin-based lab, which returned to a physical edition this year - between 29 November and 1 December - following last year’s online format, and which closed last night with an awards ceremony held at Turin’s Scuola Holden.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Sundance Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Gaze#Cin Mamed#Panorama#French#Cannes#Californie#The Europa Cinemas Label#Turkish#Lebanese#Greek#Good Mother
cineuropa.org

From the Planet of the Humans is crowned Best Feature at the 62nd Festival dei Popoli

[ + ] by Tuscan director Giovanni Cioni has been named Best Feature Film in the International Competition of the 62nd Festival dei Popoli - Florence’s documentary film festival which this year unspooled 20-28 November. Interweaving stories from a border town – that of Ventimiglia which sits between Italy and France and was home to the forgotten doctor Voronoff, a surgeon who claimed to have discovered the elixir of long life in the 1920s, and which now sees migrants seeking refuge risking their lives trying to cross the divide – the film was crowned the champion by an international jury composed of Kieron Corless (UK), Anita Piotrowska (Poland) and Luciano Barisone (Italy), scooping a prize worth €8,000. “This film”, the jury’s reasoning explains, “explores one of the most important themes of our time - the idea of the frontier - with great urgency and intense, poetic sensitivity. It begins in a real place which slowly acquires symbolic connotations, and whose unique story reveals a universal state of affairs by way of a surprising narrative structure”. From the Planet of the Humans also won the “Tënk” Distribution Prize (€1,500), awarded by the SVOD platform for independent documentary film in Europe.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Wojciech Smarzowski • Director of The Wedding Day

Cineuropa sat down with renowned Polish director Wojciech Smarzowski to discuss his new film, The Wedding Day. , which has had its international premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Smarzowski is very popular in his native Poland, and most of his films tackle difficult events from his country’s history, even very recent ones, like his previous movie, Clergy.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Andrés Goteira • Director of Welcome to ma maison

[ + ] was the–provocative– letter of introduction we received from Andrés Goteira (Lugo, 1983), a feature film screened at festivals such as Sitges, one of the stops made along the way by Igor Fernández, the young protagonist of this second film, Welcome to ma maison. [. +. ]. ,...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Christian Bräuer • President, CICAE

Having taken place on 14 November, the sixth European Arthouse Cinema Day took over cinemas in almost 40 countries. The president of CICAE [the International Confederation of Art Cinemas], Christian Bräuer, couldn’t be there in person, however, forced to quarantine after a COVID-19 scare. “I tested negative in the end, but safety comes first – I risked infecting other people,” he tells Cineuropa. “So many cinemas are so desperate right now, worried about this new COVID wave. That’s what this event is for – it’s good to know you are not alone.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
cineuropa.org

Aleksandra Terpińska • Director of Other People

Polish director Aleksandra Terpińska has presented her first feature, Other People. , at this year's Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, fittingly in the First Feature Competition. With it, she has crafted a modern musical about a young man who numbs his longing for love and affection with alcohol and an insignificant affair. We talked to the director about the challenges she encountered while adapting Dorota Masłowska’s novel into a film.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The Shadow Hour

While many films set during World War II opt for period-detail accuracy as a way to give the audience a chance to come closer to the reality of the time, this choice often has the opposite effect. The fact that everything looked so different back then can make viewers feel more detached from what is happening on screen; even more insidious is the way the World War II aesthetic has been adopted by cinema to such an extent that it can sometimes come across as something that exists solely in the movies.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Review: u.Q.

The name Uku Kuut might not sound familiar outside Estonia or selected music circles in Europe and America, but he was quite a phenomenon both regarding his art and his life story. The story about Uku and his mother, the jazz diva Marju Kuut (also known as Maryn E Coote) is told by Ivar Murd in his second feature-length documentary u.Q. which has just world-premiered in the Baltic Film Competition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cineuropa.org

Andreas Kleinert’s Dear Thomas wins the 25th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

The traditional awards ceremony held at the Estonian National Opera wrapped up the 25th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on Saturday 27 November. This year’s festival, which unspooled in the Estonian capital from 12-28 November, offered a rich programme consisting of 179 features (including 34 world, 32 international and 11 European premieres), 244 shorts through its PÖFF Shorts strand, and 18 series through its dedicated TV Beats initiative.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Events / Promotion

845 news (events / promotion) available in total starting from 20/06/2002. Last updated on 02/12/2021. 78 news (events / promotion) inserted in the last 12 months. Episode 16: About Joan (France/Germany/Ireland) 01 December 2021. Episode 15: Men of Deeds (Romania/Bulgaria) 30 November 2021. Episode 14: The Volunteer (Spain/Greece) 25 November...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rashid Masharawi Makes a Palestinian Film Set in Montmartre, Mohammad Bakri Joins ‘Passing Dreams’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Before director Rashid Masharawi, whose latest film “Diary of Rue Gabrielle” makes its world premiere at the Cairo Film Festival this week, started making films, there wasn’t much of a film industry in Palestine, beyond propaganda films by the PLO, he says. “I was the first,” he says. “In the early days, festivals that were cautious about Middle East politics, didn’t know which country to assign me to. At one event I wore a badge saying ‘The Palestinian Director,’ ” he recalls. His short film “The Shelter” (1988), which marked his debut on the international festival circuit, played at the Berlinale. It’s...
WORLD
cineuropa.org

30 projects took to the stage at the 14th TFL Meeting Event

Julia Ducournau (the winner of the 2021 Palme D’Or for Titane [ + ] ) took part in the TorinoFilmLab with her first film Raw. , and Michelangelo Frammartino (awarded the Special Jury Prize in Venice this year for Il buco. [. +. ]. ) also kicked off his debut...
MOVIES
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy