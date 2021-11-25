Cinémamed turns its gaze towards youngsters

Dedicated to young, innovative and independent cinema, the Belfort Entrevues Film Festival (whose 36th edition unspooled 21 – 28 November) boasts a much appreciated post-production support programme, entitled [Films en Cours], whose 2021 jury (comprising filmmaker Marie Losier, among others) has singled out Á procura da estrela, which is the first fiction feature directed by Spain’s Carlos Martínez-Peñalver Mas. Penned by the filmmaker himself, the story revolves around Xoel, who travels to the Serra da Estrela region in order to record a range of sounds which are on the verge of disappearing. As the days pass by, he realises that tourism has already erased the traces of the past and rendered his research futile. Nonetheless, he makes out a mysterious melody hailing from the mountains and decides to track down its source. Little by little, his quest merges with the tale which gives the region its name: The Legend of the Shepherd and the Star… Production is overseen by Carlos Martínez-Peñalver Mas himself, alongside Arnau Abella Travesset, on behalf of Barcelona’s Omen Cinema, and by Portugal’s María Zimbro and Elisa Bogalheiro.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO