EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Alaoui’s Parmi nous is now in post-production

By Fabien Lemercier
cineuropa.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 35 days on set, last week saw Sofia Alaoui wrap filming on her first feature film Parmi nous. For the cast of what’s described as "a mystical journey through modern-day Morocco, part social drama and part science-fiction", the filmmaker who turned countless heads with So What if the Goats Die...

cineuropa.org

cineuropa.org

Denis Imbert’s Les chemins de pierre is now in post-production

After a nine-week film shoot which kicked off on 14 September, Les chemins de pierre - Denis Imbert’s third feature following Vicky. (to be released in French cinemas on 15 December) - is now in post-production, with Jean Dujardin (the winner of the Best Actor Oscar in 2012 and Cannes’ 2011 Acting Award for The Artist.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The Last Days of R.M. wins an award at the Atlas Workshops

Unspooling online from 22 to 25 November as part of the Marrakech International Film Festival, the 4th edition of the Atlas Workshops saw 300 international professionals gather together around a selection of 15 projects in development and 9 films in the shooting or post-production phase. The Atlas development awards’ jury...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Jan Gassmann's new film 99 Moons is now in post-production

True to the idea of a form of film which crosses the divide between established genres, Jan Gassmann loves playing with limits, both formally and thematically. With five feature films already under his belt, including three documentaries - Chrigu. [. +. ]. (presented in the Berlinale in 2007), Karma Shadub...
MOVIES
Mehdi Dehbi
cineuropa.org

Á procura da estrela scoops the [Films en Cours] award in Belfort

Dedicated to young, innovative and independent cinema, the Belfort Entrevues Film Festival (whose 36th edition unspooled 21 – 28 November) boasts a much appreciated post-production support programme, entitled [Films en Cours], whose 2021 jury (comprising filmmaker Marie Losier, among others) has singled out Á procura da estrela, which is the first fiction feature directed by Spain’s Carlos Martínez-Peñalver Mas. Penned by the filmmaker himself, the story revolves around Xoel, who travels to the Serra da Estrela region in order to record a range of sounds which are on the verge of disappearing. As the days pass by, he realises that tourism has already erased the traces of the past and rendered his research futile. Nonetheless, he makes out a mysterious melody hailing from the mountains and decides to track down its source. Little by little, his quest merges with the tale which gives the region its name: The Legend of the Shepherd and the Star… Production is overseen by Carlos Martínez-Peñalver Mas himself, alongside Arnau Abella Travesset, on behalf of Barcelona’s Omen Cinema, and by Portugal’s María Zimbro and Elisa Bogalheiro.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Events / Promotion

845 news (events / promotion) available in total starting from 20/06/2002. Last updated on 02/12/2021. 78 news (events / promotion) inserted in the last 12 months. Episode 16: About Joan (France/Germany/Ireland) 01 December 2021. Episode 15: Men of Deeds (Romania/Bulgaria) 30 November 2021. Episode 14: The Volunteer (Spain/Greece) 25 November...
TV & VIDEOS
cineuropa.org

Maud Wyler and Géraldine Nakache to topline Toi non plus t'as rien vu

The first clapperboard is due to slam tomorrow on the legal thriller Toi non plus t'as rien vu, which will be Béatrice Pollet’s third feature film after Vera (1987) and Fog Day. [. +. ]. (2012). The cast will be led by Maud Wyler (especially well received in The Bare...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The Noir In Festival returns to Milan with a heady mixture of film and literature

The latest instalment of the Noir In Festival is set to unspool in Milan, in person, from 10 to 15 December, following last year’s online edition. “This 31st edition is wholly focused on the future, albeit mindful of tradition, and it comes together to form a heady mix which has always been the distinguishing feature of this one-of-a-kind festival on the international film scene”, stresses Giorgio Gosetti, the event’s artistic director alongside Marina Fabbri and Gianni Canova (of the University of Milan).
MOVIES
#Post Production#Itto#Parmi Nous#Wrong Films#Srab Films#Jiango Films#Dounia Productions#Arte France Cin Ma#Canal Cin#Cnc#Sofica#Cin Mage#Sg Image#Totem Films
cineuropa.org

The ArteKino Festival presents 12 European films online

Cultural and linguistic diversity, fiction and documentary views on a world in full metamorphosis, travel and curiosity: launched in 2016 with the support of Europe Créative in order to promote and circulate young European auteur cinema, the ArteKino Festival is back for its 6th edition which will take place from 1 to 31 December. On the menu are 12 feature films (9 of which are by female directors) which internet users can access directly on arte.tv/artekinofestival and on the YouTube channel ARTE Cinéma. The programme is available in 32 countries and in six languages (French, German, English, Italian, Spanish and Polish).
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Last Tango in Paris’ Making Of Series in the Works From CBS Studios and Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures

The tumultuous events surrounding the making of Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1973 film “Last Tango in Paris” will be the subject of a limited series to be co-directed by Lisa Brühlmann (“Killing Eve”) and José Padilha (“Narcos”). The series, titled “Tango,” is part of the international first-look agreement between CBS Studios and...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Francesco Sossai • Director of Other Cannibals

This year's Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival hosted the screening of the first feature by Italian director Francesco Sossai. Other Cannibals. is an intimate, black-and-white drama about two singular protagonists and provides an original outlook on the theme of cannibalism. We spoke to the director about his inspiration, his characters and the visual concept of the movie, which walked away from the gathering with the Best First Feature Film Award (see the news).
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Review: No. 10

One of the unsaid rules of commercial narrative cinema is that it should possess plausibility, yet another seemingly contradictory one is that a film should surprise its audience. Dutch director Alex van Warmerdam plays with both impulses in his beguiling No. 10, which premiered in the Official Competition of this year’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, to equally confounding and exciting effect.
MOVIES
France
Belgium
Movies
cineuropa.org

Aleksandra Terpińska • Director of Other People

Polish director Aleksandra Terpińska has presented her first feature, Other People. , at this year's Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, fittingly in the First Feature Competition. With it, she has crafted a modern musical about a young man who numbs his longing for love and affection with alcohol and an insignificant affair. We talked to the director about the challenges she encountered while adapting Dorota Masłowska’s novel into a film.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Andrés Goteira • Director of Welcome to ma maison

[ + ] was the–provocative– letter of introduction we received from Andrés Goteira (Lugo, 1983), a feature film screened at festivals such as Sitges, one of the stops made along the way by Igor Fernández, the young protagonist of this second film, Welcome to ma maison. [. +. ]. ,...
MOVIES
Variety

Shudder Takes ‘When Evil Lurks,’ From ‘Terrified’ Director Demian Rugna (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has taken international distribution rights to Demian Rugna’s “When Evil Lurks,” the fifth feature of from the Argentine genre director behind 2018 Austin Fantastic Fest winning “Terrified.” Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films and Roxana Ramos’s Aramos Cine in Argentina and Agustina Chiarino and Fernando Epstein at Uruguay’s Mutante will co-produce the film. It will be the first production by new label La Puerta Roja, a joint venture partnership between Machaco and Aramos. “We are delighted to continue our relationship with the team that brought ‘Terrified’ to Shudder audiences,” said Emily Gotto, VP...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Feature Film About Life

Dovile Sarutyte’s debut film, Feature Film About Life [ + ] , is a clear example of how cinema perhaps needs simpler stories, where one doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel but where the characters, the actors’ performances and the mise-en-scène are balanced, and they work as they should to pique the viewer’s curiosity and stir their emotions.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Christian Bräuer • President, CICAE

Having taken place on 14 November, the sixth European Arthouse Cinema Day took over cinemas in almost 40 countries. The president of CICAE [the International Confederation of Art Cinemas], Christian Bräuer, couldn’t be there in person, however, forced to quarantine after a COVID-19 scare. “I tested negative in the end, but safety comes first – I risked infecting other people,” he tells Cineuropa. “So many cinemas are so desperate right now, worried about this new COVID wave. That’s what this event is for – it’s good to know you are not alone.”
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Andreas Kleinert’s Dear Thomas wins the 25th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

The traditional awards ceremony held at the Estonian National Opera wrapped up the 25th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on Saturday 27 November. This year’s festival, which unspooled in the Estonian capital from 12-28 November, offered a rich programme consisting of 179 features (including 34 world, 32 international and 11 European premieres), 244 shorts through its PÖFF Shorts strand, and 18 series through its dedicated TV Beats initiative.
MOVIES
Variety

Starzplay Greenlights ‘Men in Kilts’ For Season 2 – Global Bulletin

GREENLIGHT Starzplay has greenlit a six-episode second season of hit travel documentary series “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham,” featuring “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. They will hit the road again, this time in New Zealand. Developed by Heughan and McTavish, the original series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Heughan and McTavish conceived the original idea and serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Kevin Johnston who also serves as director. The first season saw Heughan and McTavish having an adventure in Scotland. SALES Keshet International has...
TV SERIES
cineuropa.org

Episode 16: About Joan (France/Germany/Ireland)

The Co-production Podcast is a collaboration between Cineuropa and Eurimages. Each episode welcomes producers to share best practices and to inspire new industry-wide collaborations in Europe and beyond. In the sixteenth episode of the Co-production Podcast, Cineuropa’s editor-in-chief, Domenico La Porta, and co-producers Xavier Rigault (2.4.7 Films, France), Reza Bahar...
MOVIES

