Camila Cabello Expresses "Gratitude" on Thanksgiving Following Shawn Mendes Breakup

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello's attitude is all about gratitude. Less than two weeks after confirming her breakup with Shawn Mendes, the pop star chose to focus on all the...

SheFinds

Here’s The Real Reason Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Broke Up—We’re Shocked!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been the power couple of pop music for the last two years, ever since releasing their hit song “Señorita” together in June 2019 and making their romantic relationship official shortly thereafter. However, earlier this week the pair took to social media to announce the official end to their romance, stating that just as they began as friends, they will continue forth as such.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Looks Sad In 1st Public Photos Since Heartbreaking Shawn Mendes Split

Following her split from Shawn Mendes, singer Camila Cabello stepped out to do some shopping in Los Angeles. Camila Cabello stepped out for a shopping trip in Los Angeles following her breakup from Shawn Mendes. The 24-year-old singer spent some time on Melrose on Monday, Nov. 22 and looked a bit downcast. She wore a vibrant red dress and black sandals for the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodhousekeeping.com

Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Super Strong And Toned Legs While Out On A Hike

Camila Cabello just dropped two new pics of herself on Instagram—and she's looking extra fine!. In the new photos, the 24-year-old "Señorita" singer is hiking and sporting a trendy workout ’fit that emphasizes her super-toned legs. Camila stays fit and in shape by running, hiking, and paddleboarding. Camila Cabello recently...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Camila Cabello Debuted A New Tattoo And I'm Shook Over Its Placement

Camila Cabello has a new neck tattoo, and yes, it’s as fierce as it sounds. The former Fifth Harmony member took to Instagram on Nov. 7 to show off her new ink and explain the meaning behind it. Cabello only has one other tattoo, so her neck tattoo is a ~big~ deal and fans are shook.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes ‘Really Upset’ After Losing Dog Tarzan In Camila Cabello Split: He Wants ‘Split Custody’

Shawn Mendes is clearly feeling the loss after splitting with Camila Cabello — of his furry friend, Tarzan!. Shawn Mendes, 23, is heartbroken after splitting with his girlfriend of over two years, Camila Cabello, 24. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned, however, that the “Stitches” singer isn’t in stitches about his fizzled out romance — but rather about the loss of his beloved dog Tarzan in the process! “Shawn is trying to move on with his life and he is getting ready to drop a single and go on tour,” a source close to Shawn said. “Although he is in a good place in his head over the breakup with Camila, there is one aspect of it that he is not okay with, which is being separated from his dog Tarzan!”
PETS
#Thanksgiving
Popculture

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Relationship Split Might Not Be as Mutual as Originally Believed

The breakup between former Fifth Harmony member Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes may not have been as mutual as their original statement alluded to. Just weeks after spending the Halloween holiday together, Cabello and Mendes released a joint statement announcing their split. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." But sources are claiming that Mendes actually pulled the plug.
CELEBRITIES
95.5 FM WIFC

Camila Cabello admits her anxiety made her feel “really unstable” during the pandemic’s early days

Camila Cabello candidly spoke about how the pandemic negatively affected her mental health, saying the early days of lockdown made her feel “really unstable.”. The “Havana” singer opened up about the emotional rollercoaster during her Monday appearance on Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk program. Camila said she was filming Cinderella...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Shawn Mendes Sings ‘It’ll Be Okay’ After Breakup

Shawn Mendes has released new single “It’ll Be Okay.” The ballad follows the news of his split with Camila Cabello after they dated for more than two years. On the new track, he addresses the apprehension that follows the end of a relationship. “Are we gonna make it?” he wonders to open the song. “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy/It’ll be okay,” he sings on the chorus. “If we can’t stop the bleeding/We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay/I will love you either way.” Mendes and Cabello announced their breakup in mid-November with matching...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Camila Cabello Shows Off Mother Nature-Inspired Neck Tattoo

Camila Cabello is showing her love for the environment with a brand new tattoo. On Sunday (Nov. 7), the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of the new ink -- which is located on the back of her neck -- and shared that it's inspired by mother nature.
CELEBRITIES

