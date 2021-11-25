ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The fourth edition of Torino Film Industry gets ready to unfold in hybrid form

By Vittoria Scarpa
cineuropa.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth edition of Torino Film Industry is set to unfold in two halves. Taking place in physical form, from 26 November to 4 December, as part of the Torino Film Festival, and then online from 6 to 10 December, the Turin-based event reserved for audiovisual professionals will once again offer...

filmneweurope.com

HYBRID JI.HLAVA IS OVER, FILMS ATTRACTED 85 THOUSAND VIEWERS

The 25th edition of the annual Ji.hlava IDFF closed its doors. The festival programme took on a hybrid form and presented 338 films and over 100 discussions. There were 5,698 accredited visitors and guests this year, and 85,000 viewers watched the films: more than 30,000 visitors in cinemas and almost 55,000 online viewers. The Inspiration Forum discussions, which are still accessible online, have had over 25,000 views.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Torino Film Festival Artistic Director Stefano Francia di Celle on Rebooting Italy’s Preeminent Indie Cinema Event

The 39th edition of Torino Film Festival, Italy’s preeminent event for young directors and indie cinema, kicks off Friday with the international premiere of “Sing 2.” It is the country’s first festival held in venues with 100% seating capacity since COVID-19 struck, and it will also be the first in-person edition assembled by artistic director Stefano Francia di Celle, who debuted last year with an online event, due to the pandemic. Di Celle is now rebooting Torino for the present-day digital age.
MOVIES
Variety

Torino Film Festival Mixes Militant Cinema With More Mainstream Movies

Italy’s Torino Film Festival, the pre-eminent event for young directors and indie cinema — now being revamped after going virtual due to the pandemic — will somewhat symbolically kick off its upcoming 39th edition with the international premiere of “Sing 2” with director Garth Jennings in tow. “It’s a hymn to going back into movie theaters,” says Torino artistic director Stefano Francia di Celle on choosing the animated musical comedy, featuring more than 40 rock, rap and pop tunes, as opener for the Nov. 26-Dec. 4 event. It will be Italy’s first festival held in venues with 100% seating capacity since...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The Last Days of R.M. wins an award at the Atlas Workshops

Unspooling online from 22 to 25 November as part of the Marrakech International Film Festival, the 4th edition of the Atlas Workshops saw 300 international professionals gather together around a selection of 15 projects in development and 9 films in the shooting or post-production phase. The Atlas development awards’ jury...
MOVIES
#Independent Film#Documentary#Torino Film Industry#Tfi#The Tfl Meeting Event#Torinofilmlab#National Film Museum#Eagle Pictures#Medusa#Universal#Vision Distribution#Tfl
cineuropa.org

From the Planet of the Humans is crowned Best Feature at the 62nd Festival dei Popoli

[ + ] by Tuscan director Giovanni Cioni has been named Best Feature Film in the International Competition of the 62nd Festival dei Popoli - Florence’s documentary film festival which this year unspooled 20-28 November. Interweaving stories from a border town – that of Ventimiglia which sits between Italy and France and was home to the forgotten doctor Voronoff, a surgeon who claimed to have discovered the elixir of long life in the 1920s, and which now sees migrants seeking refuge risking their lives trying to cross the divide – the film was crowned the champion by an international jury composed of Kieron Corless (UK), Anita Piotrowska (Poland) and Luciano Barisone (Italy), scooping a prize worth €8,000. “This film”, the jury’s reasoning explains, “explores one of the most important themes of our time - the idea of the frontier - with great urgency and intense, poetic sensitivity. It begins in a real place which slowly acquires symbolic connotations, and whose unique story reveals a universal state of affairs by way of a surprising narrative structure”. From the Planet of the Humans also won the “Tënk” Distribution Prize (€1,500), awarded by the SVOD platform for independent documentary film in Europe.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

REPORT: Baltic Event Works in Progress 2021

The Baltic Event Works in Progress showcase, which took place for the 19th time during the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, was opened by the event's project manager Maria Ulfsak with an afternoon session on 24 November at Coca Cola Plaza, and online on the industry.poff.ee website. Five out of eight projects presented to jury members were conceived by female directors.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The ArteKino Festival presents 12 European films online

Cultural and linguistic diversity, fiction and documentary views on a world in full metamorphosis, travel and curiosity: launched in 2016 with the support of Europe Créative in order to promote and circulate young European auteur cinema, the ArteKino Festival is back for its 6th edition which will take place from 1 to 31 December. On the menu are 12 feature films (9 of which are by female directors) which internet users can access directly on arte.tv/artekinofestival and on the YouTube channel ARTE Cinéma. The programme is available in 32 countries and in six languages (French, German, English, Italian, Spanish and Polish).
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for Turin Film Festival title Italia – Fire and Ashes

Céline Gailleurd and Oliver Bohler’s documentary Italia – Fire and Ashes [ + ] is a lyrical and visionary journey into a universe too often unknown: the origins of Italian silent cinema. It’s an art and a dazzling industry that gave birth to the first international stars, breathed life into peplum, melò and adventure films, and launched the first filmmakers. In its world of romantic delirium, teetering between Verdi’s symbolism and D'Annunzio’s decadentism, this type of cinema enjoyed international fame, fascinating crowds, intellectuals and artists from all over the world. The protagonists of this documentary, presented out of competition at this year’s Turin Film Festival (24 November-4 December), are directors, actors, technicians and critics who contributed to the exuberant originality of that cinema. Narrated by the voice of Isabella Rossellini for the Italian and English versions, and by Fanny Ardant for the French one, it includes exceptional archive footage, most of it rare and unreleased.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The TorinoFilmLab’s 14th Meeting Event announces its champions

Headed for countries as far removed as Finland and China, the four production awards (totalling €170,000) associated with the TorinoFilmLab’s 14th Meeting Event have now been handed out, rounding off the annual calendar of activities organised by the Turin-based lab, which returned to a physical edition this year - between 29 November and 1 December - following last year’s online format, and which closed last night with an awards ceremony held at Turin’s Scuola Holden.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

15 projects selected for the prestigious Work in Progress section of Les Arcs

After first revealing its program (read the article), the selection of 18 projects taking part in the Co-Production Villages (news) and the eight participants of its Talent Village, Les Arcs Film Festival (whose 13th edition will unfold from 11 to 18 December) has unveiled the list of 15 films currently in post-production selected for the Work in Progress (WiP) section of its Industry Village, which will take place on Sunday 12 December. It is a highly anticipated event, since previous editions unveiled the first images of, among others, five titles selected this year in Cannes (Lamb.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

30 projects took to the stage at the 14th TFL Meeting Event

Julia Ducournau (the winner of the 2021 Palme D’Or for Titane [ + ] ) took part in the TorinoFilmLab with her first film Raw. , and Michelangelo Frammartino (awarded the Special Jury Prize in Venice this year for Il buco. [. +. ]. ) also kicked off his debut...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Lioness and You Can Dance among the winners of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event

Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, the industry strand of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, celebrated its 20th edition with guests attending on site as well as connecting via different chat platforms. Overall, over 550 visitors came to Tallinn, and 150 were present online. The gathering unspooled between 19 and 26 November, and concluded with the handing out of eight awards (not including Special Mentions) to film projects or producers from Europe. Some of these projects were still at the script stage, as was the case for Dreaming of Lions, written by Paolo Marinou-Blanco, who is also set to direct the film. The project, which is being produced by Justin Amorim, won the Script Pool Award, which comes with €2,500 in hard cash.
THEATER & DANCE
cineuropa.org

Á procura da estrela scoops the [Films en Cours] award in Belfort

Dedicated to young, innovative and independent cinema, the Belfort Entrevues Film Festival (whose 36th edition unspooled 21 – 28 November) boasts a much appreciated post-production support programme, entitled [Films en Cours], whose 2021 jury (comprising filmmaker Marie Losier, among others) has singled out Á procura da estrela, which is the first fiction feature directed by Spain’s Carlos Martínez-Peñalver Mas. Penned by the filmmaker himself, the story revolves around Xoel, who travels to the Serra da Estrela region in order to record a range of sounds which are on the verge of disappearing. As the days pass by, he realises that tourism has already erased the traces of the past and rendered his research futile. Nonetheless, he makes out a mysterious melody hailing from the mountains and decides to track down its source. Little by little, his quest merges with the tale which gives the region its name: The Legend of the Shepherd and the Star… Production is overseen by Carlos Martínez-Peñalver Mas himself, alongside Arnau Abella Travesset, on behalf of Barcelona’s Omen Cinema, and by Portugal’s María Zimbro and Elisa Bogalheiro.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Mr. Landsbergis and Octopus crowned Best Films at IDFA

As the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) draws to a close, it has announced its winning titles during an awards ceremony held at Amsterdam's Compagnietheater on 25 November. In the International Competition, Sergei Loznitsa’s Mr. Landsbergis (Lithuania/Netherlands) emerged as the winner of the IDFA Award for Best Film this year. It also won the Award for Best Editing, which is credited to Danelius Kokanauskis.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Andreas Kleinert’s Dear Thomas wins the 25th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

The traditional awards ceremony held at the Estonian National Opera wrapped up the 25th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on Saturday 27 November. This year’s festival, which unspooled in the Estonian capital from 12-28 November, offered a rich programme consisting of 179 features (including 34 world, 32 international and 11 European premieres), 244 shorts through its PÖFF Shorts strand, and 18 series through its dedicated TV Beats initiative.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Jan Gassmann's new film 99 Moons is now in post-production

True to the idea of a form of film which crosses the divide between established genres, Jan Gassmann loves playing with limits, both formally and thematically. With five feature films already under his belt, including three documentaries - Chrigu. [. +. ]. (presented in the Berlinale in 2007), Karma Shadub...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

David Varela • Director of Un cielo impasible

Four teenagers get to know the site of one of the Spanish Civil War’s bloodiest battles in David Varela’s Un cielo impasible. . The documentary has just enjoyed its world premiere in the Tierres en trance section of the 59th Gijón International Film Festival. We met up with the director at the Antiguo Instituto, one of Gijón’s foremost cultural centres, to find out more.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

REPORT: Industry@Tallinn Works in Progress 2021

The diverse international work-in-progress selection at this year’s Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event included projects developed in the Czech Republic, Russia, Lithuania, Georgia, Turkey, France, Germany, Spain, the UK and the USA. They were introduced physically during a morning session, moderated by the gathering’s programme coordinator, Triin Tramberg, on 24 November at the Coca Cola Plaza, and were simultaneously broadcasted via the industry.poff.ee website. Four of them are being directed by Eastern European filmmakers. We take a closer look at all of them below.
ENTERTAINMENT
cineuropa.org

Exploring the partnership opportunities between Estonian and British producers at Tallinn

On 24 November, the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival hosted an industry panel entitled “UK Focus: How Does Collaboration Really Work?”. In the first part, the panel focused on the different funding and co-production opportunities offered by the British Film Institute (BFI) and the Estonian Film Institute; in the second, Estonian and British producers shared their experiences of collaborating on joint projects. The event was moderated by Screen International reporter Ben Dalton.
MOVIES

