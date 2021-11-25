Arte France Cinéma backs Safe & Silent by Justyna Tafel

11 feature films have been selected for aid (€3.1m in total), as granted today, 19 November, by the Ile-de-France region. Stealing focus among these works is Le Consentement, the big screen adaptation of Vanessa Springora’s best-selling book of the same name, which explores how she found herself under the power of a famous writer. She was 13 years old back in 1986, while he was almost 50. She explains how she was the victim of predatory behaviour on three counts: sexual, literary and psychological. But over and above her personal story, she questions the excesses of that time and the complaisance of a world blinded by talent and fame. Set to commence filming next year with Jean-Paul Rouve and Kim Higelin in its cast, this will be Vanessa Filho’s second feature film on the heels of Angel Face.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO