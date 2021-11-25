ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arte France Cinéma backs Safe & Silent by Justyna Tafel

By Fabien Lemercier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth selection committee of 2021 to be organised by Arte France Cinéma (under the leadership of Olivier Père) has decided to commit to co-producing and pre-purchasing two first feature film projects. Most noteworthy among these is Safe & Silent by young Polish director Justyna Tafel, which is due to be...

