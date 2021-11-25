Sergei Loznitsa’s ‘Mr. Landsbergis’ Wins Best Film at IDFA Documentary Festival

Sergei Loznitsa compiles an exhaustive accout of the struggle for Lithuania’s independence from the USSR. Dir. Sergei Loznitsa. Lithuania/Netherlands. 2021. 248 mins. Three years of modern Lithuanian history make for a dense four hours of viewing in Mr Landsbergis, the latest archive documentary from indefatigable Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa. You don’t have to be Lithuanian to appreciate the film, but viewers with a particular interest in the nation’s departure from the USSR – or in the tumultuous last days of the Soviet Union – will get the most out of this expansive, hugely detailed work. Mr Landsbergis has its world premiere in competition in IDFA and will screen theatrically and on TV in Lithuania in the New Year. Elsewhere, prospects will be very niche given the film’s length, its exhaustive scholarly approach and its very specialised nature, making for much narrower appeal than Loznista’s other archive work this year, the Cannes title Babi Yar. Context.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO