Sergei Loznitsa’s ‘Mr. Landsbergis’ Wins Best Film at IDFA Documentary Festival

By Marta Balaga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSergei Loznitsa’s extensive documentary “Mr. Landsbergis,” clocking in at 246 minutes and depicting Lithuania’s “singing revolution” when the country finally broke away from the Soviet Union, has won the Best Film award...

Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES
Variety

IDFA Festival Programmers Tease ‘Brave Films,’ Talk New Program Structure

Running from Nov. 17 to 28, the 34th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) is going to “feel festive,” promises programmer Sarah Dawson, anticipating even more heated discussions than usual. “I do expect this to be a bigger feature. You are in a room full of people, sharing all these different points of views. During lockdown, we were stuck in one single reality,” she says, also mentioning the festival’s new program structure, introducing Envision and International Competition as well as cross-section awards (Best Dutch Film, Best First Feature and ReFrame Award). “There is a lot of value that we...
MOVIES
Sergei Loznitsa
Screendaily

‘Four Journeys’: IDFA Review (opening film)

Louis Hothothot turns the lens on his own childhood in this probingly autobiographical film. Dir/scr: Louis Hothothot. Netherlands 2021. 112 minutes. A Chinese family has their private laundry aired to ultimately therapeutic effect in Four Journeys, an uneven feature-length debut by the Amsterdam-based multidisciplinary practitioner who goes by the artist name of Louis Hothothot. A high-profile slot as the opener for the first physical IDFA since 2019 should spark further festival play at non-fiction-oriented events, prior to small-screen exposure for a work which handles thorny, often painful material in an accessible, audience-friendly manner.
MOVIES
Raindance

The Top Film Festivals in Europe

There’s no denying that across the globe, people come together to sit and enjoy films. A movie night with friends and family has become an enjoyable experience for all cultures. Whether it’s a fluffy rom-com or a deeply inspiring documentary, movies impact society in more ways than one. Across the...
MOVIES
Claremore Progress

Reidesel wins film festival

The “Big Crinoline” was recognized in the trick roping world of Will Rogers as the trick where the roper lets out all his rope. The “Big Crinoline Award,” the top film of the 2021 Dog Iron Film Festival features a photo of Will roping a Boston baseball team in 1909.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
Screendaily

Go2 Films add buzzy IDFA title ‘Housewife’ to international sales slate

In an early deal at IDFA, Jerusalem-based Go2 Films has snapped up both worldwide sales rights and Israeli distribution right to Dutch director Oeke Hoogendijk’s Housewife (Huiswitz), a world premiere this weekend in IDFA’s Envision Competition. The documentary focuses on Hoogendijk’s mother, Lous, a Holocaust survivor who hasn’t left her...
MOVIES
MovieMaker

The Best Short Film Festivals in the World 2022

“The best experimental film festival in France,” says filmmaker Valentin Noujaïm of the festival organized by the Collectif Jeune Cinéma (CJC) or “Young Cinema Collective” — an organization founded in 1971. The CJC maintains a robust film archive, and a large portion of its programmed films are projected on 16mm. Others are digitally projected from scanned 16mm film stock.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Mr Landsbergis’: IDFA Review

Sergei Loznitsa compiles an exhaustive accout of the struggle for Lithuania’s independence from the USSR. Dir. Sergei Loznitsa. Lithuania/Netherlands. 2021. 248 mins. Three years of modern Lithuanian history make for a dense four hours of viewing in Mr Landsbergis, the latest archive documentary from indefatigable Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa. You don’t have to be Lithuanian to appreciate the film, but viewers with a particular interest in the nation’s departure from the USSR – or in the tumultuous last days of the Soviet Union – will get the most out of this expansive, hugely detailed work. Mr Landsbergis has its world premiere in competition in IDFA and will screen theatrically and on TV in Lithuania in the New Year. Elsewhere, prospects will be very niche given the film’s length, its exhaustive scholarly approach and its very specialised nature, making for much narrower appeal than Loznista’s other archive work this year, the Cannes title Babi Yar. Context.
MOVIES
smc.edu

SMC's “Broken Layers” Wins Best Student Film at The Emerging Filmmaker Showcase, 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Only U.S. Community College to be Invited to American Pavilion’s Emerging Filmmaker Showcase, Humanist Portrayal of Iraq War is Award-Winning SMC Film Program’s First Cannes Win. SANTA MONICA, CA—“Broken Layers”—a short film written and directed by Santa Monica College (SMC) film student Niccolo Rolim—has won “Best Student Film” at the The 24th American Pavilion Emerging Student...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Deadline

Deadline’s Contenders Film: Documentary Near Kickoff Showcasing 25 Movies

Deadline’s Contenders Film: Documentary awards-season event, our virtual showcase of the year’s leading nonfiction, gets underway Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. PT. This year’s lineup of 25 movies reflects the growing availability of documentary content across a variety of platforms: Showtime and HBO, streamers HBO Max, Netflix, Discovery+, Hulu, Amazon Studios, and Apple TV+, as well as theatrical distributors Neon, Focus Features, Searchlight Pictures and Sony Pictures Classics. Click here to register and watch the livestream. If Sunday’s Contenders event came with a soundtrack, it would be a chart topper for the ages. No fewer than four of the films in our...
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Wins Stockholm Film Festival Audience Award

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, one of the top contenders in this season’s Oscar race, has won the audience award at the Stockholm International Film Festival. The drama, a coming-of-age tale amid the political upheaval in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, was picked by festival visitors at the 2021 Stockholm Festival, which wrapped on Sunday. Belfast beat out Nordic favorite The Worst Person in the World, a romantic drama from Norwegian director Joachim Trier which was a prize winner in Cannes and is Norway’s official contender for the 2022 best international feature Oscar. Other awards favorites in the running in Stockholm included Pablo...
MOVIES
japanculture-nyc.com

NY Filmmaker’s Documentary About Ainu to Screen at Indigenous Film Festival

Garifuna International Indigenous Film Festival Online. New York-based filmmaker Naomi Mizoguchi will screen her first feature documentary, Ainu – Indigenous People of Japan, as part of the Garifuna International Indigenous Film Festival. The festival is taking place online. About the Film. The Ainu are the indigenous people of Japan. The...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Germany’s ‘Dear Thomas’ wins best film at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Other winners included German drama ‘Other Cannibals’ and Lithuania’s ‘Runner’. Andreas Kleinert’s German drama Dear Thomas has been awarded the Grand Prix at the 2021 Black Nights Film Festival, held in the Estonian capital of Tallinn. The black-and-white historical biopic follows the struggles of East German author and filmmaker Thomas...
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Sergei Loznitsa’s ‘Mr

Sergei Loznitsa’s extensive documentary “Mr. Landsbergis,” clocking in at 246 minutes and depicting Lithuania’s “singing revolution” when the country finally broke away from the Soviet Union, has won the Best Film award in the International Competition section, as well as €15,000, at documentary film festival IDFA in Amsterdam. It marks...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mr. Landsbergis’ Review: Sergei Loznitsa’s Immersive Dive Into Lithuania’s Battle for Independence

However much you think you know about modern Lithuanian history, you’re almost certain to leave wiser after digesting all 248 minutes of . That the film is both intricately researched and archivally rich comes as no surprise considering it’s by Sergei Loznitsa, the sharp, scholarly and impossibly prolific Ukrainian filmmaker whose gift for spinning art from raw archival material has been repeatedly proven — most recently in this year’s Cannes selection “Babi Yar. Context.” Less expected, perhaps, is that a four-hour record of dense political negotiations and standoffs, braided with one extended talking-head interview, should go by as quickly as...
MOVIES

