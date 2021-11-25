ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Mother Of All Lies’, ‘Under The Fig Trees’ scoop top prizes at Atlas Workshops

By Melanie Goodfellow
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarrakech International Film Festival’s project incubator showcased 15 projects in development and nine projects. Moroccan filmmaker Asmae El Moudir’s The Mother Of...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Pathé, Vendôme Scoop Prizes With ‘Coda,’ ‘Farewell Mr. Haffmann’ Sells to Major Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

France’s leading film group Pathé isn’t done earning critical laurels with Sian Heder’s “Coda,” having just won the Hollywood Critics Association’s Spotlight Award, as well as the Hamilton Behind The Camera award for the film’s craft team. “Coda,” produced by Philippe Rousselet’s Vendôme Group and Pathé as part of their...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops rides Arab, African indie cinema wave

Morocco’s historic city of Marrakech has long been an intersection for Arab and African culture thanks to its past as a trading post on ancient caravan routes crossing the Atlas Mountains and connecting Sub-Saharan Africa with the ports of North Africa and Europe beyond. The Marrakech International Film Festival is...
WORLD
cineuropa.org

The Last Days of R.M. wins an award at the Atlas Workshops

Unspooling online from 22 to 25 November as part of the Marrakech International Film Festival, the 4th edition of the Atlas Workshops saw 300 international professionals gather together around a selection of 15 projects in development and 9 films in the shooting or post-production phase. The Atlas development awards’ jury...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 14 Best Noir Movies Ranked

The hard-boiled detective, the femme fatale, the patsy, and the moll — by this point, the main ingredients of film noir might be considered cliches, but when its tropes are fully indulged, noir still leads to a great time at the movies. Frequently utilizing stunning black-and-white cinematography that emphasizes gorgeous lighting, shadows, silhouettes, and stark contrasts, noir films reveal the dark and seedy underbelly of post-war America.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fig#The Middle East#Tunisian#Atlas Workshops#Moroccan
imdb.com

Oppression, Statelessness, Demolition Themes Drive Vietnam Projects at Southeast Asia Film Lab – Singapore

Diverse aspects of the human condition are key drivers of the projects from Vietnam selected at the Southeast Asia Film Lab, which is part of the Singapore Media Festival. Linh Dan Nguyen Phan went to film school in New York and then went to Vietnam and worked as a cinematographer and also directed a few shorts. The filmmaker’s debut feature, “If Wood Could Cry, It Would Cry Blood,” adapted from the autobiographical novel “Tam Van Phong Dao” by Vietnamese comedian Mac Can, will delve into his childhood as the middle child in a family-run traveling circus. The film centers on the three siblings who, together, sustain their family by performing a knife throwing act.
MOVIES
imdb.com

New Film From The Director Of Terrified Heading To Shudder

Thrilling news for those who love a good scare: horror and thriller-based streaming service Shudder (of AMC Network) picked up international distribution rights to "When Evil Lurks," Demián Rugna's fifth film. The Argentine filmmaker last helmed the 2017 supernatural horror "Terrified," which scared the socks off of moviegoers at Fantastic Fest in Austin the following year. The film was effective enough to land on the radar of Guillermo del Toro, who will be producing an English-language remake of Rugna's "Terrified" for Fox Searchlight.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Set For One-Day Screening Event At Imax Theaters Worldwide

Oscar winner Joel Coen’s latest film The Tragedy of Macbeth will screen at Imax theaters worldwide on December 5 as part of a special one-day event, ahead of its release in select theaters on December 25, and its global debut on Apple TV+ on January 14, Apple announced today. Screenings at select theaters in North America, as part of “Shakespeare At the Cinema An Imax Event,” will be followed by a live Q&A with the writer-director and actor-producer Frances McDormand, which will be livestreamed from AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Coen’s take on William Shakespeare’s classic 17th century play, Macbeth, watches as Denzel Washington’s Scottish lord is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, subsequently conspiring to seize power, with the help of his wife, Lady Macbeth (McDormand). Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram and Kathryn Hunter round out the cast of the black-and-white drama, from Apple Original Films and A24, which Coen and McDormand produced with Robert Graf. Information on theaters participating in the special Macbeth event, as well as showtimes, can be found here.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Screendaily

Erige Sehiri’s ‘Fig Trees’ promises rare snapshot of Tunisia’s rural youth

Tunisian-French filmmaker and producer Erige Sehiri cut her director’s teeth making community films about the people in the tough outer-city neighbourhood where she grew up on the outskirts of the French city of Lyon. She moved to her parents’ native Tunisia in January 2011 following the toppling of dictator Zine...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘The Harder They Fall’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Reimagine the Style of the Wild West

Over the years, Westerns have provided moviegoers with some of the big screen’s most indelible fashion statements, from the dusty poncho and wide-brimmed Stetson of Clint Eastwood’s Man With No Name in the ’60s to the natty attire of Doc Holliday — known as much for his sartorial splendor as his sharp shooting — as portrayed in such films as My Darling Clementine (1946), Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) and Tombstone (1993). Even if the genre has become an endangered species in recent decades, the mythical tropes of frontier justice and rough-and-tumble action have often allowed costume designers to let...
MOVIES
imdb.com

With Good-Hearted ‘Back to the Outback,’ Netflix Continues to Compete Mightily in the Animated Arena

As kids, we are taught to never judge a book by its cover, but what about judging a crustacean by its shell? Jumping on the bandwagon of kids’ adventure films, Netflix’s animated romp “Back to the Outback” packs a lot of jokes into its warm and fuzzy message, though its characters are more scaly than cuddly. The film is the latest entry in Netflix’s growing slate of animated, kid-centric fare, clearly designed to compete with animation giants Pixar, Disney, and Dreamworks. And the streaming giant isn’t making a crazy bet, as its hopes to capitalize on the lucrative sphere are proving more than possible: the film is another charming entry in yet another segment of potential Netflix dominance.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema Confirmed as Director of Photography for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ – Film News in Brief

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema Confirmed as Director of Photography for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema is on board director of photography for Jordan Peele’s new thriller “Nope,” Variety can confirm. The film, which recently wrapped principal photo, was shot on KODAK film, including 65mm film in IMAX format. Other than the poster’s tagline of its original release on Peele’s Twitter, little to no information has been made public about the upcoming film. Hoytema’s credits include “Dunkirk,” “Tenet,” “Interstellar” and “Her.” As previously announced, Peele writes and directs and Daniel Kaluuya will star, alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. Recently announced cast members...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Asim Chaudhry to Host 2021 British Independent Film Awards

Asim Chaudhry, the British comic best known for playing Chabuddy G in hit BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, is set to host this Sunday’s British Independent Film Awards ceremony. Chaudhry — who also appeared in such titles as Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Mirror – Bandersnatch and has The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, What’s Love Got to Do With It and Netflix’s Sandman adaptation coming up — will oversee the festivities as the BIFAs return to an in-person event at London’s Old Billingsgate this weekend. The pandemic saw BIFA live-stream the 2020 awards in February this year. “After a...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Wolf’ Review: Clunky Identity-Crisis Drama Is Neither Fish nor Fowl

Species dysphoria. That’s what the professionals call the condition troubling Jakob (George MacKay) in “Wolf,” a shockingly dull look at a fascinating disorder affecting humans who believe they were born into the wrong species. Jakob is convinced he’s a wolf in human clothing, and except for the first and last scenes, he spends practically the entire film trying to fight that impression at the True You rehab center, where crackpot doctors (led by Paddy Considine) use a troubling assortment of treatments to “cure” Jakob and his fellow patients.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
nbcboston.com

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones' and ‘NCIS' Actor, Dies at 41

Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like "NCIS" and "Bones", has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," a statement from his...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy