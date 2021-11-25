Have Yourself a Soapy Little Christmas: 7 Memorable Holidays From Daytime Drama

Pastors Bob and Kim Gadd of House of Prayer, 16198 Church Street, East Liverpool, invite the community to the Christmas Drama Presentation “The Reason For The Season,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Alma Johnson is the drama ministry director. Light refreshments will follow. Performing are, first row, Lauren Bryson, Liam Urich, Miah Cole and Mariah Gillum; second row, Erica Urich, Alexis Hull, Wanda Woodyard and Linda Dehaven; third row, Cathy Batchelor, Isaac Bryson, River Bryson (as Baby Jesus), Danny Hull, Alfred Loker, Rick Simmons, Janet Simmons and Diane Neiswonger. (Submitted photo)
