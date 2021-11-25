ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have Yourself a Soapy Little Christmas: 7 Memorable Holidays From Daytime Drama

imdb.com
 8 days ago

It just might be the most wonderful time of the year…to be a soap opera fan! Christmastime episodes have always brought drama to daytime television, and now the Yuletide soapiness is coming...

www.imdb.com

Daily Breeze

18 films on Hallmark’s Christmas movie schedule that have famous pop culture faces

Like that meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV, we watch the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movie series every year and at some point find ourselves shouting at the screen saying, “Hey, I know that actor!” Then we scramble to pull up IMDB on our phone, potentially missing a delicious cookie-driven plot point or an awkward encounter with an ex’s sweet golden retriever.
MOVIES
PBS NewsHour

It’s a holiday TV guide, Charlie Brown

LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Old favorites such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may...
NFL
Us Weekly

Tori Spelling Leaves Husband Dean McDermott Out While Hanging Family Holiday Stockings After Christmas Card Drama

Happy holidays? Tori Spelling turned heads when she shared another festive post about the Christmas season without any mention of husband Dean McDermott amid split rumors. “Let’s talk holiday decorating! The kids and I are in ❤️ with these personalized stockings,” the 48-year-old star wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 23, alongside two photos of her family’s custom stockings in a sponsored post for Personal Creations.
CELEBRITIES
KXL

Jim Gossett Song – Have Yourself A Fauci Little Christmas

The wonderful and hilarious jim Gossett has made another great song just in time for the holidays! So swing by your nearest coffee shop, show your vaccine passport and grab a hot cocoa, gather around with your fully masked, socially distant family and listen to the new song “Have Yourself A Fauci Little Christmas”
MUSIC
fashionweekdaily.com

Little Black Book! Where To Pamper Yourself In NYC This Holiday Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—but that doesn’t mean the holidays don’t take a toll on your body in the process. One thing you can do, at least, is offset the stress and hustle by carving out some time for yourself. From the age-defying facials and magical massages to the more niche services available behind closed doors, here’s your guide to some of the city’s most reliable TLC treatments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Review

CHRISTMAS DRAMA PLANNED

Pastors Bob and Kim Gadd of House of Prayer, 16198 Church Street, East Liverpool, invite the community to the Christmas Drama Presentation “The Reason For The Season,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Alma Johnson is the drama ministry director. Light refreshments will follow. Performing are, first row, Lauren Bryson, Liam Urich, Miah Cole and Mariah Gillum; second row, Erica Urich, Alexis Hull, Wanda Woodyard and Linda Dehaven; third row, Cathy Batchelor, Isaac Bryson, River Bryson (as Baby Jesus), Danny Hull, Alfred Loker, Rick Simmons, Janet Simmons and Diane Neiswonger. (Submitted photo)
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
imdb.com

The Wonder Years Recap: A Bittersweet Homecoming for the Holidays

In a world filled with dark cynicism, ABC’s The Wonder Years offers comfort and nourishing optimism. That especially rang true in Wednesday’s episode, which saw Dean’s older brother Bruce (played by All American’s Spence Moore II) return home just in time for Christmas. After serving two years in Vietnam, the matured veteran received a warm homecoming from his family — as well as a nice home-cooked meal.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘Single All the Way’ Makes the Yuletide Gay in Netflix’s Cheesy Holiday Rom-com

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a gay man in possession of a television in December, must be in want of a cheesy Christmas movie. Whether cinephile, theater lover, or “Drag Race” connoisseur, everyone enjoys something silly to half watch while wrapping presents — and no gay can resist the divine decadence that is Jennifer Coolidge. Enter “Single All the Way,” a cheesy new holiday rom-com debuting on Netflix. Gayness isn’t some problem to be concealed, fretted about, or made fun of here, it’s merely part of the given circumstances. Nor is gayness window dressing, cliche-ridden, or milked for comedy. As thoroughly unproblematic a gay Christmas movie as there ever was, unfortunately “Single All the Way” doesn’t leave room for much else.
TV & VIDEOS
altamontenterprise.com

Create a memorable holiday scene at your house or shop

As was done for many years in the recent past and last year, as part of the Festival of Lights activities, Altamont Community Tradition is continuing the community-wide challenge for the best exterior holiday decorations in both residential and commercial categories. The challenge will be held through the month of...
ALTAMONT, NY
WEHT/WTVW

“A Creepy Little Christmas” is back

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) With the feeling of Christmas intruding on the fall season, Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is pushing back with “A Creepy Little Christmas”. Hoping to make the holiday season a little more creepy, the Zombie Farm is presenting another haunted house. It will be open December 17 and 18 between 6 p.m. and […]
NEWBURGH, IN
Observer-Reporter

Little Lake Theatre kicks off holiday season with 'Madeline's Christmas'

“Madeline’s Christmas” is seasonally appropriate in more ways than one. The holiday musical being presented by Little Lake Theatre in Washington County starting Friday has 12 girls who live together at a boarding school in Paris, all of them seemingly unable to get back to their homes in time for Christmas because they and their minder have become sick. The disruption facing Madeline and her friends might well pack extra punch in 2021 as families navigate holiday get-togethers with COVID-19 looming in the background.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
bravotv.com

We Have Some Big News About The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. ICYMI: Cast members from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip gathered together on Monday (November 15) in California for a glam event celebrating the launch of the Peacock series. The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, as well as The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga were on hand for the lavish party that included some big news about the series being shared that very same night.
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

Did The Conners Just Suggest That Roseanne Is in... the Bad Place?

Dan’s efforts to sell off his furniture dredged up family history during The Conners fall finale, culminating in an offhand remark from eldest daughter Becky. With Louise finally moving into the family’s Delaware St. home, it was time for Dan to part ways with the bedroom set he bought shortly after he and Roseanne got married.
TV SHOWS
Variety

How ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ Condensed a Third Season Story Into a Two-Hour Movie

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” streaming now on The Roku Channel. “Nash Bridges,” “Ray Donovan” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” are all fan-favorite television series that are continuing their stories with two-hour original TV movies, but only “Zoey’s” is set at the holidays and managed to turn its project around within six months of its series ending. The musical comedy centering on the titular young programmer (Jane Levy), who developed the ability to hear people’s emotions sung aloud to her, originally aired on NBC but was canceled in June of this year, after finishing its...
MOVIES

