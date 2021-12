Sony Pictures has revealed a Venom: Let There Be Carnage extended post-credits scene of Eddie Brock, and his symbiote Venom, watching the sunset together on the beach. “The film is a love story, but not the love story you might think,” said the sequel director Andy Serkis. “It’s very much about the extraordinary relationship between symbiote and host. Any love affair has its pitfalls, its high points, and low points; Venom and Eddie’s relationship absolutely causes problems and stress, and they have a near-hatred for each other, but they have to be with each other—they can’t live without each other. That’s the companionship—love things that relationships are really about.”

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO