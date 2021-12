Shazam! star Zachary Levi would love for Fury of the Gods to come out faster than its 2023 release date. The actor sat down with Collide to preview the film. Of course, he ended up sharing some excitement about the wild scale of the sequel. But, a lot of fans are bummed that Shazam isn't getting its sequel until 2023. Warner Bros. has a massive cinematic slate set up for the next 3 years or so. But, before the magical hero can get another appearance at the plate, The Batman and The Flash will get their turns in the spotlight. Everyone wants their movie to be the next one up, but that just isn't realistic. For Levi, he's willing to wait with The Rock and Black Adam for another visit to that universe. (Even if the star wishes they could speed some things up.)

