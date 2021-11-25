10 Dishes to Make with Thanksgiving Leftovers

Thanksgiving is here & if you’re in panic mode getting ready to host your family & friends, Food Network star Anne Burrell has some advice. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, oh my! It’s hard to believe that it is already Thanksgiving, and after a wild year, it’s so nice to bring family and friends around the table together for a beautiful meal. However, the prep and panic beforehand can be seriously daunting! Luckily, longtime Food Network star, Anne Burrell, who you may know from Worst Cooks In America, has come to the rescue! “I have a couple of great tips for balancing it all on the holiday as host and chef, and one is take people up on their offers,” the recently married chef told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY ahead of the holiday. “When people say, ‘What can I do? What can I bring?’ Take them up on it. Everyone likes to be involved in creating a feel for the holidays.”

