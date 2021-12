A new certificate program at The University of Texas at Arlington aims to prepare undergraduate students to better understand the fields of telehealth and health informatics. Telehealth is the distribution of health-related services via electronic and telecommunication technology, while health informatics is the storage and use of health care information. Both are meant to foster better collaboration among health-related providers and produce better health outcomes for patients, said Gabriela Wilson, professor of kinesiology and co-director of the Multi-Interprofessional Center for Health Informatics (MICHI) at UTA.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO