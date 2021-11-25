ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gotham Awards Live Stream: How to Watch the 31st Annual Indie Film Awards

By Ryan Lattanzio
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow in their 31st year, the Gotham Awards are back in their usual prime slot at the start of the awards season. This year’s ceremony takes place on Monday, November 29,...

www.imdb.com

imdb.com

Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories, things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first critics and guild screening of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and Wednesday’s unveiling of Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” Thursday brings us the National Board of Review selections before the New York Film Critics Circle weighs in on Friday.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘King Richard’: Where to Stream the Will Smith Awards Contender

Will Smith is back in the awards race with “King Richard,” a drama directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green that tells the story of a young Venus and Serena Williams and how their relationship with their father and coach (played by Smith) shaped their efforts. The film has drawn early positive notice from critics and is poised to be a player in the upcoming awards race, but now that it’s available to the masses you may be wondering how, exactly, to watch it. Is it streaming? Is it in theaters? All your questions answered below.
MOVIES
NJ.com

How to watch BTS perform on 2021 ‘American Music Awards,’ free live stream, time, channel

“The 2021 American Music Awards,” which are airing on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m., will feature BTS performing “Butter” with Megan Thee Stallion. The event will be hosted by Cardi B and will feature performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Tainy, Julieta Venegas, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, The Creator, Walker Hayes, and Zoe Wees.
MUSIC
Jane Campion
First Showing

Clifton Collins Jr. in Award-Winning Indie Film 'Jockey' Official Trailer

"There ain't no better world, there's just this one…" Sony Classics has unveiled an official US trailer for the indie drama Jockey, an intense look at the pressure of being a jockey in horse racing. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won a Special Jury Award for Acting for Clifton Collins Jr. in the lead role. An aging jockey hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer, who has what appears to be a championship horse. But the years – and injuries – have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider, who also claims to be his son, who he then takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream. "Filmed at a live racetrack in Arizona, and featuring real jockeys, Jockey reveals the true rider experience – real life, behind the track." Clifton Collins Jr. stars with Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier, and Colleen Hartnett. The story is a bit formulaic, but this one is definitely worth seeing just for Clifton's performance.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 14 Best Noir Movies Ranked

The hard-boiled detective, the femme fatale, the patsy, and the moll — by this point, the main ingredients of film noir might be considered cliches, but when its tropes are fully indulged, noir still leads to a great time at the movies. Frequently utilizing stunning black-and-white cinematography that emphasizes gorgeous lighting, shadows, silhouettes, and stark contrasts, noir films reveal the dark and seedy underbelly of post-war America.
MOVIES
iosconews.com

'Squid Game' celebrated at Gotham Awards

Speaking at the Gotham Awards where the Netflix show won two gongs, "Squid Game" star Jung HoYeon said she's "flustered but happy and grateful" with her newfound success. (Nov. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/36c7a6ef1ad748aeb672b17fb091accd.
CELEBRITIES
WFTV

Photos: Gotham Awards 2021 red carpet

Photos: Gotham Awards 2021 red carpet Julianne Moore and Kristen Stewart attend the Gotham Film & Media Institute at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2021, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)
PHOTOGRAPHY
imdb.com

Gotham Awards 2021: The Full Winners List

The 31st annual Gotham Awards is a key stop in the awards season marathon, especially for lower-budget indies looking for some traction for the Oscars race. However, not every likely Oscar contender found itself up for Gothams, including “The Power of the Dog,” “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and “The Harder They Fall,” as they exceeded the $35 million budget limit for nominees.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Gotham Awards Open Up to International Documentaries

The 31st annual edition of the Gotham Independent Film Awards, taking place Nov. 29, will feature a variety of updates, including acting awards that are not defined by gender, a kudo for breakthrough nonfiction series and the inclusion of international documentaries in the doc feature category. The third new rule...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 10 Best Western Movies You Can Stream On Netflix Right Now

The western has met a curious fate. Once among the most reliably popular staples of the Hollywood machine, ask around today and your average film fan under 50 is likely to express disinterest, if not outright disdain, for the genre entirely. Push a little harder on these unbelievers and you'll...
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz411

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “Lost Daughter” Sweeps Gotham Independent Film Awards, “Flee” is Best Documentary

The only place to be on Monday night in New York was at 55 Wall Street where the independent film Gotham Awards went off without a hitch and with plenty of celebrities. And what a night it was: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” swept with Best Feature, Best Screenplay and Best Breakthrough Director. It was quite an achievement for the award winning and much praised actress, who is also the wife of a famous actor (Peter Sarsgaard), daughter of a screenwriter Naomi Foner) and director (Stephen Gyllenhaal) and sister of a famous actor (Jake Gyllenhaal). Maggie thanked them all in her various speeches, but she did it herself, and she is a new force to be reckoned with in the film world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Netflix
Variety

‘Belfast’ Cast and Director to Receive Vanguard Award at Palm Springs Film Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Focus Features’ “Belfast” will receive the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. A group honor that recognizes a film’s cast and director for their collective work, the recipients will include Kenneth Branagh, Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill, who are all expected to attend the ceremony. “Despite the violence of the time, Branagh tells a heartwarming family tale with a magnificent ensemble performance by Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill, making it one of the must-see films of the year,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. This is another substantial accolade for...
MOVIES
imdb.com

National Board of Review Winners 2021: ‘Licorice Pizza’ Takes Best Picture and Best Director

Fresh off the Gotham Awards earlier this week (where Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” was the big winner), awards season continues today with the announcement of the 2021 National Board of Review winners. The organization is made up of a group of film enthusiasts, industry professionals, academics, and filmmakers. The tastes of the NBR often overlap with the Academy, which make their awards an important step on the road to Oscars.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

“DUNE,” “CODA,” And “BELFAST” Lead The 5th Annual HCA Film Awards Nominations

The Hollywood Critics Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards. “2021 was the year that the world returned to cinemas, and we are absolutely delighted to be highlighting such a wide variety of films,” adds HCA Founder Scott Menzel. “We are looking forward to celebrating a remarkable year in cinema at our awards ceremony on January 8, 2022. While we will have a few more announcements in the weeks leading up to our ceremony, I think I speak on behalf of all the members when I say that we are the most excited about being back together in person celebrating our love of all things film.”
MOVIES
The Independent

NBR Awards name 'Licorice Pizza' its best film of 2021

Paul Thomas Anderson s “Licorice Pizza” has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Anderson also won best director honors and the film's stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman were picked for their breakthrough performances in the coming-of-age comedy. The National Board of Review is an organization comprised of film enthusiasts, academics and film professionals that dates back to 1909. Both Will Smith (best actor) and Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress) won for their performances in the Richard Williams drama “King Richard.” The title of best actress went to newcomer Rachel Zegler...
MOVIES
swiowanewssource.com

NY comes alive at Gotham Awards

Honorees including Kristen Stewart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Dinklage and “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk pose for photos with their Gotham Award trophies. (Nov. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/967c40431d9c474a8aaf4c6d9a24b5e5.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Red Notice’ Scores Top Slot on Netflix’s Film Chart for 3rd Week in a Row

“Red Notice” may not have been favored highly by film critics, but Netflix subscribers seemingly can’t get enough of the comedy-action movie or its A-lister cast including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The Rawson Marshall Thurber feature was, for the third week in a row, at the top of Netflix’s weekly global streaming lists for English-language movies in all 94 countries. As of Nov. 28, the film has registered 328.8 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release, Netflix said. The film, which has a Metacritic score of 37, has officially surpassed Netflix’s former No. 1 film, Sandra Bullock’s...
MOVIES

