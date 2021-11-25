‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Review: A Riveting, Playful Look at the Band’s Final Days

A lot has changed about the movie industry in the last couple of years. The global pandemic pushed several films that were intended to be blockbuster theatrical releases to streaming services. With Disney’s own streaming service being a major hit from the beginning, it wasn’t surprising to see movies like Hamilton make the move to Disney+ rather than be released in theaters, but no production changed quite as much as Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back. The documentary tells the story of The Beatles recording of the Let it Be album, with footage that has been largely unseen in 50 years. It went from being a theatrical movie to a six hour long documentary series on Disney+, and it’s all thanks to The Beatles.

