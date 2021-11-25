ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Review: A Riveting, Playful Look at the Band’s Final Days

By Steve Greene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of times in “The Beatles: Get Back” when the band at the center is burned out. Throughout the eight-plus hours of Peter Jackson’s documentary, culled from footage gathered...

HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
Hello Magazine

Cast confirmed for The Beatles biopic - and the resemblance is uncanny

The actors playing The Beatles in the upcoming biopic Midas Man have been revealed and the resemblance is uncanny. The film will focus on the rock band’s manager, Brian Epstein, and his sizeable influence on pop music in the 60s. WATCH: The Beatles' Ringo Starr reflects on band's first trip...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Beatles' Review Of Peter Jackson’s Get Back Helped Keep The Film Out Of Theaters

A lot has changed about the movie industry in the last couple of years. The global pandemic pushed several films that were intended to be blockbuster theatrical releases to streaming services. With Disney’s own streaming service being a major hit from the beginning, it wasn’t surprising to see movies like Hamilton make the move to Disney+ rather than be released in theaters, but no production changed quite as much as Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back. The documentary tells the story of The Beatles recording of the Let it Be album, with footage that has been largely unseen in 50 years. It went from being a theatrical movie to a six hour long documentary series on Disney+, and it’s all thanks to The Beatles.
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: Theory: Paul McCartney of The Beatles is dead

There are many outrageous conspiracies out there. Don’t lie, we all love a mind-boggling conspiracy theory. Well, I am no random YouTuber doing a video, but buckle in because this about to get a little wild. In 1969, a rumor started that Paul McCartney from The Beatles had died in...
