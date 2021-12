“Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” — Martin Scorsese’s legendary filmography as a director is second to none, but which of his films is the best? Opinions on the topic vary, but the current consensus seems to be that the 1990 film “Goodfellas” is his masterpiece, as the film tops the list of most Scorsese rankings on websites such as GQ, Slashfilm and Esquire. Likewise, “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” are usually not far behind in these lists. However, as a dedicated fan of Scorsese who has seen these films multiple times, there is one that stands out above the rest that I keep coming back to: “The Departed.”

