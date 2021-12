STOCKTON, Calif. - The Tigers, who are in the midst of a four-game homestand, welcome the Miners of UTEP on Friday, Nov. 19. The Miners and the Tigers have faced each other on five previous meetings including a matchup in the 1967 NCAA Tournament, one year after UTEP won the national title. Pacific came away with a 72-63 win to advance to the regional final and the Miners were sent to the third place game in the regional. This is the sixth all-time meeting between the two teams.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO