What would a Survivor Series in the WWE be without a multi-men tag-team match, with this year's pay-per-view featuring Smackdown and Raw compiling five of the biggest heavy hitters in their roster. With Raw bringing to the table Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley, Smackdown made sure to bring a quintet able to stand toe-to-toe with this force in Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus. Ultimately though, the former was able to claim victory in this battle for supremacy.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO