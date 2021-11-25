ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

LEGO Builder’s Journey Available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

hardcoregamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO is definitely popular among kids and adults who played with the brick pieces when younger. It’s an iconic toy brand with plenty...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
thexboxhub.com

Live the life of a Tamarin on Xbox One and Series X|S

November 2019 seems like a lifetime ago, but it was back then when we first heard of Tamarin. Now though, Chameleon Games have released their beautiful 3D adventure onto Xbox. Previously available on PC and PlayStation, Tamarin finally launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, giving players the opportunity to take on the role of a titular little Tamarin as they head off into a huge interconnected 3D world – one that is full to the brim with platformaing opportunities and some serious shooting action.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Legos#Lego Builder
wccftech.com

Xbox Series X/S Exclusives Will be Playable on Xbox One with Console Cloud Play this Month

Microsoft has been testing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming (previously known as xCloud) for consoles for a while, but they’ve now officially announced the service will be launching in November. The feature will initially roll out to a select “subset of Xbox gamers” before rolling out to all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers before the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Xbox Series X enhancements now available on PC

Ninja Theory's acclaimed 2017 action-adventure, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, has just received a new update, bringing August's Xbox Series X enhancements over to PC. Additionally, a range of new accessibility features have been introduced to both versions. The official description for Hellblade's PC enhancements is a little vague, with Ninja Theory...
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

How to buy an Xbox Series X or Series S this holiday season

How to buy an Xbox Series X or Series S this holiday season. With a little patience, and by following our guide, you can end up coming home with a new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. Check Stock Informer and other websites like nowinstrock.net for Xbox availability.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Microsoft To Begin Rolling Out Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox One and Series X/S Consoles

Microsoft officially announced that it will begin rolling out Xbox Cloud Gaming on its Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S consoles. This future is currently applicable for those who have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription but only in 25 select regions. According to Microsoft, it will be coming to Brazil next but, the feature will be rolled out first “with our November release to a subset of Xbox gamers” and to everyone in other supporting markets “over the coming weeks.” With Cloud gaming coming to Xbox consoles, gamers will have the opportunity to demo games available on the Game Pass without having to fully download them. Additionally, when receiving a multiplayer invite, Xbox Cloud Gaming allows the game to stream.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
vgchartz.com

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S vs PS4 and Xbox One Sales Comparison - October 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Battlefield 2042 Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Enter a world on the brink in the epic multiplayer game Battlefield 2042, available today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Experience three dynamic gameplay modes – All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and Portal – each delivering visceral and iconic Battlefield experience the series is known for. Xbox Game Pass...
VIDEO GAMES
winbuzzer.com

Xbox Update Brings Xbox Series X Controller Features to Xbox One

Microsoft is rolling out the November update for the Xbox platform, bringing changes to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. While there are several changes here, but the biggest one is the ability to switch controllers more easily between PC and console. Instead of digging through...
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

A new LEGO video game just dropped on Xbox Series X and Xbox One

A brand new LEGO video game, LEGO Builder's Journey, just launched on Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X console families. The title is significantly different than the usual LEGO video game and focuses almost entirely on single-player puzzles and LEGO building instead of world exploration and character unlocks. LEGO Builder's Journey supports cross-buy between Xbox One and Xbox Series X console generations and plays in 4K at 60 FPS on an Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Little Bug Brings Launches on the Switch

Puzzle-platformers are plentiful in the modern day, which can make it hard for a new one to stand out. Little Bug does so with a blend of gorgeous art blended in with a lot of neon and a fast pace. The mix of heavy platforming with puzzles and a rope-swinging mechanic. With a bold visual style and a 2.5D setting, Little Bug stands out from most puzzle-platformers out there. Only INSIDE really comes to mind as something that uses a 2.5D perspective and it’s not as bright and colorful as Little Bug is.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Real Boxing 2 Now Available on Switch With Launch Discount

QubicGames has published a ton of Switch games and now they’re getting into the digital boxing realm with Vivid Games’ mobile conversion Real Boxing 2. This takes the highly-regarded mobile game and brings its hybrid of sim and arcade gameplay to a console for the first time. Instead of a less-than-ideal on-screen button setup, the Switch version uses a far more intuitive mix of sticks and buttons to enables a more natural-feeling boxing experience.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Fanatical Build Your Anime Bundle 3 Now Available

A new Fanatical bundle is available focusing on anime-centric games with a build-your-own bundle format. You can get two games for $5.99, three for $8.49, six for $14.99, and 10 of them for $22.99. The available games include Spirit Hunter NG, Ghost Parade, Death Mark, Little Dragon’s Cafe, Tokyo Xanadu, Legends of Ethernal, Within the Blade, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, Beat Souls, Valthirian Arc, Ara Fell, Cosmic Star Heroine, Xuan-Yuan Sword, The Letter, Sword and Fairy, Earth’s Dawn, Synergia, Kotodama, Panty Party, The Exceed Collection, Assault Suit Leynos, and The Coma. There are some top-shelf games here with Cosmic Star Heroine being a must-play RPG, while Little Dragon’s Cafe blends RPGs and a bit of action with slice of life.
COMICS
gamingideology.com

Xbox Series X stock shortages are a win for Xbox Series S

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. This Black Friday season is the most sold console, not the Xbox Series X, or the PS5 or the Nintendo Switch. According to a new report, the Xbox Series S was the console that flew off the shelves during the Black Friday sale. The news was reported by Business Insider, who said analysis by Adobe Digital Economy Index indicated the Xbox Series S was the top-performing console in US Black Friday sales.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Best Cyber Monday hard drive and SSD deals for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 2021

Download sizes for your favorite video games continue to grow, with external storage now one of the best investments for Xbox consoles. While already an essential item for Xbox One owners, Microsoft's latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S only magnify the issue with larger file sizes but the same restrictive storage capacities.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Aspire: Ina’s Tale Brings Its Dreamy Atmosphere to PC, Switch, Xbox One on December 17

Untold Tales Games and Wondernaut Studios are releasing their new puzzle-platformer later this month. Once it arrives on December 17, Aspire: Ina’s Tale, will offer players the chance to try to escape The Tower and see what wonders (or possibly horrors) lie beyond its confines. It seems escape from this dark place should be impossible thanks to the perpetual sleep it keeps its victims confined in, but one prisoner has managed to wake up, and she’s going to do her best to get out lest sleep overtake her once again.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy