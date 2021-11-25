LEGO Builder’s Journey Available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

A new Fanatical bundle is available focusing on anime-centric games with a build-your-own bundle format. You can get two games for $5.99, three for $8.49, six for $14.99, and 10 of them for $22.99. The available games include Spirit Hunter NG, Ghost Parade, Death Mark, Little Dragon’s Cafe, Tokyo Xanadu, Legends of Ethernal, Within the Blade, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, Beat Souls, Valthirian Arc, Ara Fell, Cosmic Star Heroine, Xuan-Yuan Sword, The Letter, Sword and Fairy, Earth’s Dawn, Synergia, Kotodama, Panty Party, The Exceed Collection, Assault Suit Leynos, and The Coma. There are some top-shelf games here with Cosmic Star Heroine being a must-play RPG, while Little Dragon’s Cafe blends RPGs and a bit of action with slice of life.
