Lately it seems like the United States has become a nation of malcontents. Complaining has turned into the new national pasttime. And nearly everyone is doing it these days!. Of course, politics has always provided something to grumble about. But the negativity seems particularly rampant nowadays. In recent years the tenor of the political discourse has gone completely off the rails in Washington, in state capitals and even in local governments. It is a constant, vicious battle that no one ever wins.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO