BRISTOL, Va. — After a two-year hiatus, The Auction Clydesdales will return to the Twin City’s Christmas parade, which will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Bristol. For the past week, owner Bart Long and his staff have been hard at work, making sure that the 1908 Studebaker wagon pulled by the horses is decorated and that Mick, Thor, Tyson and Ace are ready for their appearance.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO