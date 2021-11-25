ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Denver Nuggets riser PJ Dozier suffers season-ending knee injury

By Isaac Trotter
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets rising guard PJ Dozier suffered a season-ending left ACL injury after the Nuggets 119-100 loss Tuesday to Portland. The fifth-year pro out of South Carolina turned into an integral part of the Nuggets rotation. “Everybody kind of embraced him in the locker room,” Nuggets guard Monte Morris...

247sports.com

