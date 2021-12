Spot silver prices are subdued on Thursday beneath $22.50 ahead of Friday’s key US jobs data. A strong report may solidify silver’s recent bearish trend. Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices remained subdued to the south of the $22.50 mark, having slipped beneath this level on Wednesday. On the day, spot prices are flat but losses on the week stand at nearly 4.0%. Moreover, since the silver topped out at its 200-day moving average of just under $25.50 back in early/mid-November, prices have declined more than 12%. The main driver of recent weakness in silver markets has been a strengthening US dollar (the DXY has risen from around 94.00 to current levels around 96.00) and rising US real yields 5-year TIPS are roughly 40bps higher versus mid-November levels under -1.90%. Both reflect a hawkish shift in Fed expectations.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO