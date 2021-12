Note: The following article contains reference to mental health issues, self harm and suicide which some readers may find upsetting. Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Danny Miller announced that he had sensationally quit the ITV soap after 13 years as he entered the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! castle, leaving fans to wonder how Aaron Dingle would be exiting the village.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO