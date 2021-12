Ready or not … here they come. We are referring here to “The Holidays.” For many, myself included, the very mention of the word dredges up deep feelings of dread and fear. So many expectations and so little desire to fulfill said expectations. It’s not that I don’t feel thankful; I’m incredibly grateful every single day for all that is before me. It is also not that I don’t enjoy the festivities. I look forward to all things that sparkle, jingle and are merry and bright. What I do not relish, in a very grinch-like way, is the formalities of such obligatory socialities (not a real word, but I’m sticking with it) during this gladful and spirited time of year.

