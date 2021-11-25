ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.8388; (P) 0.8401; (R1) 0.8417;. Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. In case of another recovery, upside should be limited by...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7076; (P) 0.7125; (R1) 0.7154;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral again as recovery from 0.7061 quickly lost momentum. On the upside, above 0.7172 will resume the rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 0.7308). On the downside, break of 0.7061 will extend the larger fall form 0.8006. But we’d look for support from 0.6991/7051 key support zone to bring rebound. However, sustained break there will carry larger bearish implications.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Recovery Likely To Be Limited But Formation Of Weekly Hammer Warns

Cable gained traction in early Thursday and edges above 1.33 mark, after spike to new 2021 low (1.3194) was short-lived. Larger bears faced strong headwinds at 1.3275/50 zone Fibo 61.8% of 1.2675/1.4249 upleg/weekly cloud base), with hammer forming on a weekly chart that could be an initial positive signal. On...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Pullback Setups on EUR/GBP and EUR/CAD

We’re all about the euro today as we focus on EUR/GBP’s Fib retracement and EUR/CAD’s channel resistance. The euro has been losing pips against the pound since September but it looks like the bulls snuck in a pip or two (or 150) in the last few weeks. Think EUR/GBP will...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 112.43; (P) 113.03; (R1) 113.39;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, sustained break of 112.71 structural support will argue that fall from 115.51 is already correcting whole rise from 102.58. Deeper decline would then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 115.51 at 110.57. On the upside, break of 113.94 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 115.51 high instead.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD – Correction On The Cards?

The pound has been trending lower over the last month or so but the decline may finally be losing momentum. It’s found some support around 1.32 but momentum has been slipping over the last week or two, creating divergences on both the daily and 4-hour chart, which may suggest a correction is coming.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1319. Despite euro's brief but sharp selloff from 1.1382 to 1.1236 on Tuesday, subsequent rally to 1.1360 yesterday suggests further choppy trading above Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 would continue, however, as long as said Tuesday's high holds, consolidation with downside bias remains, a daily close below 1.1303 would head back towards 1.1236.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 22 Nov 2021 00:14GMT. One more rise b4 retreat. 1.3537 - 38.2% r of 1.3834-1.3354. 1.3514 - Last Thur's high. 1.3475 - Last Fri's NY high. 1.3354 - Nov's 10-month low (12th). GBP/USD - 1.3441.. Price traded abv previous week's 10-month 1.3354 low n ratcheted to 1.3514...
MARKETS
investing.com

EUR/GBP Could Move Lower

Looking at the EUR/GBP weekly chart, we can see its downward trend, falling from the previous support level of 0.855 on Friday the Nov. 12. The support level was breached with relative ease, and since then, it has been falling lower and lower, without any signs for either consolidation or reversal.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Cracks Key Supports on Omicron Concerns

Bears from 0.7555 (Oct 28/29 double-top) faced headwinds from key Fibo support at 0.7053 (38.2% of Mar 2020/Feb 2021 0.5509/0.8007 rally) with third consecutive probe through initial support at 0.7106 (Aug 20 former low) looking for an eventual close below this level. Risk-sensitive Aussie dollar continues to suffer from growing...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: GBP/JPY

We’re checking out a simple consolidation setup on GBP/JPY ahead of economic updates from both the U.K. and Japan. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at USD/CAD ahead of Canadian economic data, so be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD and GBP/USD Elliott Wave analysis

EURUSD is coming much lower with an extended and accelerating price action away from 1.1607 that looks like an impulse so we are aware of more downside after rallies. Ideally, pair is already making a new corrective rise, a fourth wave that can find resistance near 1.1350-1.14 area. EUR/USD 4h...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1211; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1230 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1095. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1265. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1355.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Correlations and EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY

DXY big line break is located at 95.25. Current range above trades from 95.25 to 97.16. Below 95.25 then range becomes 95.25 -94.70, 93.71 and 92.33. DXY 95.25 coincides to EUR/USD at 1.1498, GBP/USD at 1.3106 and USD/CAD at 1.3039. GBP/JPY correlates to GBP/USD at +23% and USD/JPY at +10%....
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Will EUR/USD And GBP/USD To Remain In A Downtrend?

It’s the Thanksgiving holiday week and while this means a seasonal liquidity drain across the markets, it does not mean that there will be no trend. Rising COVID-19 cases and monetary policy remain driving themes and the market awaits President Biden’s decision on the next leader of the Federal Reserve.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Pair Is Correcting Higher Above 1.3250

The British Pound faced sellers near the 1.3370 zone and declined against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair traded below the 1.3280 support zone. It tested the 1.3200 support zone and settled below the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair is now correcting higher and traded above 1.3250. It is now trading above the 1.3280 resistance zone.
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Higher as German Inflation Hits 5%

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.40% on Monday, erasing much of Friday’s variant panic selling. German inflation was shown at 5% on Monday with analysts expecting a reading of 4.5%. The number would be a headache for the ECB, but traders will be looking ahead to the deflationary effects of a lockdown.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Slightly Higher After German IFO Data

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.06% on Wednesday after the release of German IFO business climate data. The IFO survey dropped the fifth month in a row and analysts will be expecting further lows on the latest move to restrictions. The GBP to EUR is trading just...
BUSINESS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend Continuation Setups on GBP/USD and EUR/JPY

Let’s zoom in on the 1-hour charts today because GBP/USD and EUR/JPY’s short-term trends are poppin’ up continuation and breakout opportunities. Trend traders better get their trading plans lined up because EUR/JPY is showing a trend continuation setup today. As you can see, the pair has been on a downtrend...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

DXY dips, EUR, NZD bounce highest; AUD, GBP edge up

Turkish Lira (TRY) Slides to All-Time Low, EMFX Lower. Summary: The Euro rebounded 0.47% against the Dollar to 1.1370 (1.1320) as overcrowded speculative shorts moved to cover their bets. This enabled the Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against 6 major currencies, to extend its pullback to 95.55 from 95.75 yesterday. Earlier this week, the DXY traded to a 16-month high to 96.25 on the back of a spike in US inflation and stronger retail sales. The British Pound (GBP/USD) was little changed, settling in late New York at 1.3497 (1.3492 yesterday). Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback close with modest gains to 114.25 from 114.15. New Zealand’s Kiwi found its wings and soared against the Greenback to 0.7038 from 0.6998. An RBNZ survey showed inflation expectations rose to 2.96% from a previous 2.27% in Q4. The Australian Dollar edged up to 0.7277 (0.7265) while the USD/CAD pair dipped to 1.2600 from 1.2607 yesterday. Elsewhere, the US Dollar rocketed to an all-time high against the Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) to 11.29 from 10.33 on Wednesday. The CBRT (Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey) cut interest rates by 100 basis points to 15% despite a surging inflation nearing 20% in October. Which saw the US Dollar gain modestly against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/SGD pair was last at 1.3565 from 1.3555 yesterday. The Greenback dipped against the Thai Baht (USD/THB) to 32.6 from 32.65. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Dollar (USD/CNH) gained modestly to 6.3815 (6.3725).
CURRENCIES

