EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Turkish Lira (TRY) Slides to All-Time Low, EMFX Lower. Summary: The Euro rebounded 0.47% against the Dollar to 1.1370 (1.1320) as overcrowded speculative shorts moved to cover their bets. This enabled the Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against 6 major currencies, to extend its pullback to 95.55 from 95.75 yesterday. Earlier this week, the DXY traded to a 16-month high to 96.25 on the back of a spike in US inflation and stronger retail sales. The British Pound (GBP/USD) was little changed, settling in late New York at 1.3497 (1.3492 yesterday). Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback close with modest gains to 114.25 from 114.15. New Zealand’s Kiwi found its wings and soared against the Greenback to 0.7038 from 0.6998. An RBNZ survey showed inflation expectations rose to 2.96% from a previous 2.27% in Q4. The Australian Dollar edged up to 0.7277 (0.7265) while the USD/CAD pair dipped to 1.2600 from 1.2607 yesterday. Elsewhere, the US Dollar rocketed to an all-time high against the Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) to 11.29 from 10.33 on Wednesday. The CBRT (Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey) cut interest rates by 100 basis points to 15% despite a surging inflation nearing 20% in October. Which saw the US Dollar gain modestly against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/SGD pair was last at 1.3565 from 1.3555 yesterday. The Greenback dipped against the Thai Baht (USD/THB) to 32.6 from 32.65. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Dollar (USD/CNH) gained modestly to 6.3815 (6.3725).

CURRENCIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO