ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Kryptomon and BakerySwap Announce Mystery Box Sale and a New Exclusive NFT Giveaway Campaign

coinspeaker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kryptomon team have been in many headlines lately with the first Legendary Kryptomon being auctioned off for a whopping $49,700 while the KMON token was recently listed on a Tier 1 CEX, Gate.IO for the very first time. Despite their success, the Kryptomon team shows no signs of...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

5 ‘mystery box’ buyers win Zatoshi’s biggest ever giveaway

The five lucky winners of Zatoshi’s biggest ever giveaway were announced on a special CoinGeek Weekly Livestream by Kurt Wuckert Jr. A Franck Muller Nakamoto watch and $50,000 in BSV were among the prizes that the winners walked away with. 100 people participated in the giveaway by virtue of purchasing...
LIFESTYLE
zycrypto.com

Gate.io’s NFT Magic Box Launches BugPunk NFT Mystery Eggs

Leading digital asset exchange, Gate.io has announced a partnership with BugPunks to launch their unique NFTs on Gate.io’s dedicated NFT Magic Box platform. After the recent launch of NFT Magic Box’s ‘Official Portfolio’ certification programme, the company partnered with BugPunk to authenticate and launch on the platform in the form of Mystery Egg NFTs.
VIDEO GAMES
cryptopotato.com

Ulti Arena: an Exclusive NFT Marketplace for Gaming Assets

Ulti Arena has announced the launch of their NFT Marketplace Game Assets. The marketplace will be exclusively for game assets, providing more utility for them apart from being deployed in games alone. Ulti Arena is set to provide a platform for game developers, artists, freelancers to showcase their portfolio of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmon#Gate#Busd#Kryptomon Partners#Nft#Bsc
u.today

SharkCat Team Shares Details of OpenSea Release, Announces Art Contest and NFT Giveaway

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
bitcoin.com

Chimeras Announces NFT Sales for in-Game Assets

PRESS RELEASE. Chimeras is announcing a brand new collection of NFT-based characters for sale on INO platforms and its marketplace. November 23rd, 2021, Kyiv, Ukraine – Play-to-Earn gaming metaverse Chimeras is launching a brand new collection of NFTs based on in-game characters. There are two types of characters in Chimeras’ in-game world – Chimeras and the Chosen ones. The new NFTs feature 20 of The Chosen characters, with a further 268 variations and different levels of stardom, resulting in 5360 new NFT characters in total who will be used and can be upgraded in the game. The Chosen are unique creatures that a Player can use for battles. A Player can get a Chosen by performing a ritual with a Magical Stone. There is no limit on the looks and skills of the Chosen: they look like people, demons, dragons. Every Chosen can be turned into NFT and sold so that a Player can earn with it too.
VIDEO GAMES
u.today

$100,000 NFT Giveaway Launched by Cool Cats in Collaboration with Tron and ApeNFT

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
bitcoinist.com

Doconchain Announces New Celebrity NFT Marketplace Called ‘The Famous’

Press Release: Doconchain announces a brand new entertainment-themed NFT collection in collaboration with long-standing partners. November 25th, 2021, Singapore – Today Doconchain, a leading provider of NFT solutions, announces an upcoming NFT marketplace, in collaboration with entertainment company partners, that will leverage the relationship between celebrities and fans. ‘The Famous’ marketplace will be based on a new generation of copyrighted NFTs, developed on the carbon neutral Algorand blockchain.
BUSINESS
myneworleans.com

Dagostino Pasta Company Announces New Lineup of Gift Boxes

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dagostino Pasta Company, Louisiana-based producer of handmade air-dried pastas and small-batch sauces, has announced a new line of gift boxes just in time for the holiday season. Each of the five gift boxes offers a unique set of top-quality ingredients, giving friends and family the chance to make authentic, handcrafted Italian dishes with a special Louisiana flair.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
coinspeaker.com

Welcome To Foxtopia, A Thriving NFT Gaming Platform

NFTs have revolutionized the gaming sector by bridging the gap between traditional gaming assets and real-life use cases. Its core structure and operational models have created a new world for gamers by allowing them to invest, earn and diversify their income while doing what they love. The Problem. There have...
VIDEO GAMES
Highsnobiety

Diesel Launches PROTOTYPE Sneaker & Exclusive NFT

Release Date: December 2021, additional colorways in February 2022. Editor's Notes: Glenn Martens' appointment as Creative Director at Diesel signaled a new beginning for the brand, one that would rethink and reshape the design direction of its collections from the ground up. This shift is evident already with the overhaul of the Diesel online store, and who could forget its Spring/Summer 2022 show?
APPAREL
coinspeaker.com

ForeverLands Partners with Rarible to Make Blue Chip Art Investment Accessible

ForeverLands NFT collectible game and Rarible NFT art marketplace have revealed a partnership during which Rarible will curate a part of ForeverLands prize vault. Players exploring the Lands in the ForeverLands game can win a part of the vault containing artworks by famous artists like Damien Hirst, XCOPY, Amir Zand, Tycho, Ryan Koopmans and many more, which Rarible will select from the main treasury at the end of the game during a sports style draft event.
VISUAL ART
u.today

WonderHero Announces Mystery Box Sale on Binance NFT

To highlight the latest crucial accomplishments, WonderHero RPG announces a Mystery Box sale on the non-fungible token marketplace by the world's largest centralized exchange, Binance. Mystery Box sale by WonderHero launches ahead of beta testing. According to the official announcement shared by the WonderHero team, starting from Nov. 30, 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
coinspeaker.com

New Metaverse Token for AMM and NFT Trading Announces Pre-Sale

Place/Date: Toronto, Canada - November 30th, 2021 at 8:34 am UTC. Arvalex is an Avalanche-based protocol for NFT trading, Services exchange built on AMM Protocol. Arvalex Protocol has announced its public launch on Avalanche Blockchain Network. The Metaverse token $AVRL, which prides itself on being the next generation of protocol...
MARKETS
dexerto.com

NIP to launch “mystery” NFT collection on Binance

Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas, also known as NIP, have announced an NFT collection inspired by ninjas and vikings. A whole host of esports organizations have embraced NFTs as the crypto technology has emerged into prominence within internet culture, allowing fans to buy unique, non-fungible digital art. In partnership...
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

OpenLocker Announces First NFT Drop on Its User-Friendly Marketplace Featuring Legends of New Jersey Basketball Collection

OpenLocker, Inc, a New Jersey-based technology startup company will launch its Legends of New Jersey Basketball NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Collection leading up to the return of the Garden State Hardwood Classic, a competition between long standing rivals, Rutgers University and Seton Hall, on December 12. The release of this limited edition series of digital collectibles is scheduled for 9:00pm EST, following presentations by the participating athletes at The Front Office’s RU-SHU Hoops Banquet on December 10, 2021. Eight notable alumni, who have all gone on to play professional ball, will be joined at the event by college basketball analyst, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and host of the College Hoops Today Podcast.
BASKETBALL
ComicBook

Denny's Launches Massive The Matrix Giveaway Campaign

As it turns out, Denny's is becoming a major player in the promotion of Warner Brothers' last major blockbuster of the year. Beginning this week, the iconic chain of family restaurants is launching a hefty campaign in support of The Matrix Resurrections, including some digital activations that'll have fans thinking they're in the alternate dimension themselves.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Best fridge freezer deals in the sales for December 2021: Discounts at Currys, Very and more

Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly and time-consuming. With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products better suited to bigger households. Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind how you’d...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

This Limited-Edition Box of Luxury Chocolates Was Made Just for Robb Report Readers

When it comes to fine chocolate, most of us have a favorite, so we know that different types have distinct tastes. You love Teuscher Champagne truffles, your BFF loves anything from La Maison du Chocolat, and so on. We tend to expect the same flavor profile from a particular brand year after year. And that’s what they bank on. But there’s another way to enjoy your favorite sweet treat: the same way we experience fine wine or whisky, by tasting multiple vintages of the same varietal to understand the difference terroir or weather might make in a particular year or sampling...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy