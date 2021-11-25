ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans vs. Jets Thanksgiving injury report: DE Jonathan Greenard did not participate

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkvZl_0d6xgKhA00

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 12 Thursday as they prepare to face the New York Jets Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium in a battle of 2-8 teams.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who was limited on Wednesday with a foot injury, did not practice on Thanksgiving.

Receiver Davion Davis (illness) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) saw no change from Wednesday and similarly did not practice.

Safety Lonnie Johnson (illness) was upgraded and was limited in practice.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) and safety A.J. Moore (back) were also upgraded and were full participants.

For the Jets, receiver Corey Davis (groin) was downgraded to a non-participant after being a limited participant on Wednesday.

For more information on New York’s injury report, check out the Jets Wire.

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Texans' Jonathan Greenard expected to be limited in practice this week

Texans coach David Culley said he anticipates starting defensive end Jonathan Greenard will be limited in practices this week as he recovers from a foot injury that kept him out of Sunday’s 22-13 win over the Titans. Greenard, who leads the team with seven sacks, was limited in every practice...
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Jets Thanksgiving#De Jonathan Greenard#The Jets Wire
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Titans Have Signed Another Notable Running Back

Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy