Finding a parking spot when heading out to an event or popular location is often a cumbersome, stress-inducing experience which is something 'Valay Park' is intended to help change. The peer-to-peer platform works by allowing drivers to easily find an available parking spot nearby that they can rent by the hour to immediately identify where they need to go instead of driving around aimlessly. The platform also provides homeowners with a driveway with the ability to rent out their available parking spots for as much time as they like to make a bit of additional income.

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO