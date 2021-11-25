ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Re: Inappropriate Reviews

archive.org
 6 days ago

I do not see that those violate the Terms of...

archive.org

MySanAntonio

Disney catches heat for 'inappropriate' TikTok collaboration deemed transphobic

A newly minted promotion between TikTok and Disney has elicited criticism from LGBT users of the platform. Users of the platform discovered that a popular text-to-speech feature designed to sound like Rocket Raccoon from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” film series prohibited the character from saying words like “gay,” “lesbian” or “queer.” (That issue appears to have been resolved as of Tuesday morning.)
asapland.com

Re: Zero Season 2 Review: A brilliant isekai on Crunchyroll

About six months ago, we talked about the return of Subaru and companions in the review of the first cour of the second season of Re: Zero, consisting of 13 episodes by the studio White Fox in which the narrative arc of the sanctuary, a mysterious place linked to the witch of greed in which the protagonist played a central role in the continuation of events, which between one death loop and another seemed stuck in a large amount of unknowns to be solved. The second cour continues directly from where the narrative left off, with our real-world hero between particular encounters and a bitter truth, determined to make ends meet.
seechicagodance.com

Screendance Club in review: You have our attention—we’re watching, part II

Editor's note: Last March, See Chicago Dance kicked off Screendance Club, a bi-monthly dance film watch party and guided discussion. While I personally haven't been enthusiastic about digital dance, Screendance Club was a perpetual joy throughout the year. The curators each wrote beautiful responses about their experiences with the films they chose, all published here on See Chicago Dance. In addition, SCD writer-at-large Gregory King shares his reflections on the series as a whole in a two-part essay. The first part is here, with the second below. Enjoy!
toughpigs.com

REVIEW: Muppet Christmas Carol Soundtrack Re-Release

The Muppet Christmas Carol has one of the greatest soundtracks of all time. With brilliant and memorable songs by the great Paul Williams, it’s a mainstay in every Muppet fan’s home during the holidays. And thanks to the good folks at iam8bit, we can now experience it in a brand new (and yet, very familiar) way.
archive.org

More inappropriate reviews

Please remove these spam reviews from people who create a single account to send the same message to one or more items. Affected pages,. - https://archive.org/details/Resonant_Therapy-Molecular_Biology_41. - https://archive.org/details/Resonant_Therapy-Molecular_Biology_47. - https://archive.org/details/Resonant_Therapy-Molecular_Biology_22 Thank you, Eduardo This post was modified by ok33 on 2021-11-28 14:15:06.
