Re: Inappropriate Reviews

About six months ago, we talked about the return of Subaru and companions in the review of the first cour of the second season of Re: Zero, consisting of 13 episodes by the studio White Fox in which the narrative arc of the sanctuary, a mysterious place linked to the witch of greed in which the protagonist played a central role in the continuation of events, which between one death loop and another seemed stuck in a large amount of unknowns to be solved. The second cour continues directly from where the narrative left off, with our real-world hero between particular encounters and a bitter truth, determined to make ends meet.

