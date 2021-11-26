Discipleship as Inner Healing

“You must have chaos within you to give birth to a dancing star.” I love this quote by Friedrich Nietzsche. Actually, I love everything Nietzsche wrote. That makes me something of an anomaly among my clergy peers. Nietzsche wasn’t exactly the world’s biggest fan of Christianity. Rather, he had some amazingly astute criticism for religion in general and Christianity in particular. But I have found within Nietzsche a compatriot in the quest for meaning in a chaotic world. Nietzsche wrote as the influence of Christianity was waning in the Western world. He rightly recognized that, generally speaking, Christianity was formerly the architecture for understanding and interpreting the world in the West, whether or not one was actually a practicing Christian. But as Christianity’s influence was fading, there arose a crisis at the heart of ‘meaning making’ which drove some thinkers into the cold arms of nihilism, that idea that there isn’t anything meaningful in the world at all.

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO