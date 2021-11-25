ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Permitting Officer - Installations

 8 days ago
About the Environment Agency

If you’re part of the Environment Agency, you’re part of the solution. Working with us means protecting and improving the environment for generations to come, tackling issues of national importance across a huge variety of disciplines. Our responsibilities span major industry regulation, flood defences, land contamination, water quality, fisheries, and conservation. Such a broad scope of work calls for diverse, multi-skilled teams and exceptional leadership: together, we’ll promote sustainable growth, tackle climate change, and secure a better future for everyone.

Your role with us

As a senior member of our National Permitting Service, you’ll help create a cleaner, safer, and healthier environment. Permitting is the foundation of regulation. The Installations team, which you’ll join, determines applications for sectors including food and drink, intensive farming, incineration, combustion, chemicals, waste, and landfill. As a Senior Permitting Officer, you’ll assess a range of complex applications for permits across those industries. You’ll also play a key part in supporting the work and development of other Permitting Officers. Organisations will request your advice before applying for a permit for proposed installations. Even if conversations are challenging, your experience means you’ll always provide clear explanations. Managing your own workload, you’ll deliver high quality, risk-based environmental permitting decisions on time, every time. As you grow with us, you could enjoy opportunities to take on leading roles or get involved in project work.

Who we’re looking for

Together with a relevant degree or qualification, you’ll bring to the role proven technical knowledge of amenity issues such as noise, odour, dust, air quality, habitats, fire prevention plans or best available techniques. We expect you to have experience in environment management and environmental risk assessment, along with an environmental permitting track record that may include site management, pre-application advice, application assessment, and reviewing or regulating against permits. Experience of training or mentoring is vital. You’ll demonstrate the ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both in person and in writing. The ability to develop and maintain good working relationships is as vital as your flair for organisation and decision-making.

Your benefits with us

You will benefit from a culture that embraces difference and includes everyone, where you will feel supported and trusted to do the right thing. We will invest in you and allow you to grow and shape your career. What’s more, you’ll be able to have access to our great benefits package, including generous annual leave, an excellent pension, flexible working arrangements and the opportunity to be part of a variety of staff networks.

We are fully committed to having an inclusive workforce to reflect the communities we serve. To achieve this, we welcome applications from all backgrounds regardless of race, sexual orientation, or religion. We also welcome applications for flexible working patterns.

Closing date: 3 December 2021.

