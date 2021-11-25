Operational Lead (South) Ambulance Support

Location: UK Flexible (hybrid working between home and office covering South UK)

Contract type: 12-month fixed term contract

Hours per week: 35

Salary: £38,012 per annum (plus £3,344 Inner London Weighting allowance if applicable)

Are you an experienced leader with the ability to develop a high-performance culture?

About this opportunity

As Operational Lead (South) you will work as part of a national British Red Cross Ambulance Support leadership team taking responsibility for the development and implementation of local plans aligned to the strategy.

Reporting to the Head of Ambulance Support you will be required to take responsibility for the achievement of specific performance, service quality, finance, and growth targets along with ensuring that statutory and regulatory compliance is maintained at all times and that systems are in place to assure and evidence compliance.

You will build and maintain positive relationships with key commissioning and partner agencies, including local NHS Ambulance Trusts and secure levels of contracted income in line with growth targets, establishing British Red Cross as a "go to" provider of high-quality ambulance and clinical services within your geographical area of responsibility.

You will Collaborate closely with leads from supporting internal directorates to ensure ambulance support plans are aligned to broader organisational plans

Ambulance Support operations in the south are currently active in Kent, Bristol and South Wales with an aim to grow across the south of the UK in 2022.

This role might be for you if…

You have knowledge of the environment in which ambulance services operate within the UK.

You have detailed knowledge of the statutory and regulatory responsibilities of ambulance service providers in the UK.

You have excellent tactical and operational planning skills and are able to develop plans consistent with national strategy and direction.

You have excellent communication skills and can Liaise and network at a senior level with external partners.

You have experience managing budgets with associated stringent income / expenditure targets.

You have excellent analytical skills coupled with commercial acumen

You are resilient with the ability to cope with a demanding workload, competing priorities, and challenging performance agenda

If you have a recognised qualification in in management or another relevant field this will be advantageous, as will an operational ambulance qualification or clinical background.

(Please read the full Role Profile / Job Description for more information about this vacancy including responsibilities and full person specification)

Meet the Team

Our Ambulance Support services are a core capability and are crucial in the development of activities for the British Red Cross. In Ambulance Support we seek to grow our exposure and reputation with key partners in the Health and Care sector.

Our Ambulance support work is primarily contract driven and based around agreements to provide a range of services from Non-Emergency Patient Transport to Emergency and Urgent Care ambulance support.

The Ambulance Support service focuses its activities to support vulnerable individuals where health inequalities have been identified, whilst building capacity to surge during local and national crisis.

Closing date for applications is (23:59), Wednesday the 8th of December 2021 with interviews anticipated to be held on Friday 17th of December.

