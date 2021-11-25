ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Early Years Teaching Practitioner

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJoEp_0d6xb9B300

Clowns Nursery is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

Who Are We?

Clowns Nursery Manor House Pre-School is an Ofsted-outstanding, independent childcare provider located in a beautiful setting opposite Golders Hill Park and Hampstead Heath. To give you a snapshot of who we are and what we do, please take a look at our website.

Our vision and ethos at Clowns is to develop the right mindset in our children. We believe that by developing the right mindset it enables each child to develop the skills to become a confident and life-long learner who goes on to lead a successful, happy life.

What Are We Looking For?

Are you passionate about Early Years education? Would you like to work in a setting that truly values wellbeing and developing a Growth Mindset for both the children and adults within the setting? If so, then this might be the role for you. An exciting opportunity has arisen to work within a friendly, creative, and busy nursery where children excel both academically and socially.

We are offering well-qualified and highly experienced applicants the unique opportunity to fulfil the role of Early Years Teaching Practitioner at Clowns Nursery Manor House Pre-School. We are looking for experienced, enthusiastic, and friendly Early Years Teaching Practitioners to join an experienced, dynamic and professional team of practitioners at our Nursery in Golders Green.

We are looking for practitioners who:

  • Are enthusiastic, friendly, and passionate about Early Years Education
  • Share our vision and ethos
  • Enjoy being part of a team (team players)
  • Enjoy working in a fast-paced nursery environment
  • Have experience of working with children under 5 years of age

What we can offer:

  • A well-resourced nursery environment
  • A friendly and highly supportive manager and staff team
  • Extensive training opportunities
  • High staff : child ratios
  • Confident and friendly children who are eager to learn.
  • The unique opportunity to join a team of experienced, dynamic, and professional early years practitioners.

About the role

  • Room/Class: Positions available working within our under 2s, rising 3s and rising 4s rooms
  • Hours: Full time 8:00am – 3.00pm all year round. These hours are non-negotiable and will be dependent on the age group you are applying to work with.
  • Set holidays: 7 work days at Christmas, 4 days at Easter, 10 days at the end of August and all bank holidays.
  • Salary: up to £24,000 based on experience.
  • Commencement: As soon as post is filled (subject to references)

The candidate must:

  • be responsible for the safeguarding of children.
  • be at least NVQ 3 qualified. We also welcome applications from NVQ Level 2 candidates who demonstrate an aptitude for learning, have a 'can do' attitude and are passionate about education in the Early Years.
  • be looking for a long-term position. A minimum of one academic year is required.
  • be articulate.
  • have an in depth understanding of the EYFS.
  • have observation, planning and assessment skills that ensure the quality of learning is sustained.
  • have good time management skills.
  • be enthusiastic and confident in their ability to engage children and extend their learning through play, enabling their emotional, social and educational development.
  • have an awareness and growing understanding of Ofsted requirements - particularly the child protection and Health and Safety of the children in their care.
  • ensure that company policies are adhered to.
  • have a sound work history and be able to manage their own workload and meet set targets.

Person specification:

  • Be committed to the safeguarding of children
  • Enthusiastic
  • Reliable
  • Energetic
  • Excellent communicator
  • Uses initiative
  • Adaptable
  • Charismatic
  • Commitment to continued professional development
  • Evaluate own practice
  • Confident and creative

Knowledge and Skills Required:

  • Applicants must either have a registered DBS certificate on the update service or have adequate documents to make an application. These can be found at www.gov.uk/guidance/documents-the-applicant-must-provide.
  • Proof of accredited qualification (at least NVQ Level 2).
  • A flexible, collaborative and adaptable working style
  • A good level of written accuracy and high attention to detail
  • Comply with the Early Years Foundation Stage Statutory Framework (EYFS).

If you have an accredited NVQ Level 2 kindly note that your job title will be ‘Nursery Assistant’.

How to apply:

To apply please download the application form which can be found by following the 'Join Our Team' link on the main page of our website, or by copying and pasting the link below into your browser:

https://www.clownsnursery.co.uk/application-form/

Please note that we do not accept CV's as a form of application, although you are welcome to include a copy of your CV in addition to the completed application form. Please ensure that you have completed all sections, including the position for which you are applying.

Kindly note that all candidates are required to have a Right To Work in the UK before applying for this role.

Please email all completed applications directly to the Operations Manager, Miss Dudzai Pswarayi via the button below.

Application forms must be fully completed, including the position you are applying for.

Selected applicants will be invited for a Zoom interview and asked to complete 3 short tasks / come in for a trial day, after which shortlisted candidates may also be required to plan and teach a lesson.

The post holder’s responsibility for promoting and safeguarding the welfare of children and young persons for whom he/she is responsible, or with whom he/she comes into contact will be to adhere to and ensure compliance with the school’s Safeguarding and Child Protection policy at all times.

If in the course of carrying out the duties of the post, the post holder becomes aware of any actual or potential risks to the safety or welfare of children in the school he/she must report any concerns to the manager. The post holder must possess an enhanced DBS check.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After School Early Years Assistant - Part-time

Pay: FTE £23,087.70 Actual P/T Salary £6,570.72 TTO. St Michael’s Prep School is a co-educational day school with approximately 460 children aged 2-13, enjoying a beautiful location, overlooking 90 acres of land. Our state-of-the-art Pre-Prep building sets each child on a learning journey that is rich, active and inspiring. Children continue into the Prep School, taught by a large number of specialist professionals who work throughout the school to provide a rich array of curricular and co-curricular opportunities.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Year 1 1:1 Teaching Assistant - Term Time

Year 1 1:1 Teaching Assistant - 22.5 hours per week. Do you have experience of supporting teaching and learning in a primary school? Do you have a positive outlook and a good sense of humour? Are you an enthusiastic and compassionate individual who can show initiative and enjoys working with children? Can you create learning opportunities linked to children's interests to engage them in the curriculum? We are seeking to appoint a Teaching Assistant to work in Year 1 and you could be just the right person for the role!
JOBS
The Guardian

Senior Young Carers’ Practitioner - Islington and Camden

Are you passionate about improving the lives of Young Carers and supporting others to do the same?. We are delighted to be recruiting to the position of Young Carer’s Senior Practitioner in our well established Islington & Camden Young Carers Service. The service works with young carers and their families offering assessment, whole-family support and one to one support in making longstanding positive change.
JOBS
thebrag.com

Five things a GAP year can teach you that uni never can

Uni teaches you some pretty nifty stuff, but GAP year offers quite a lot of knowledge to be gained that you won’t get from a fancy degree – and, no, they’re not all to do with picking fruit. You can’t deny that uni is one of the choicest places for...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Volunteers#Christmas#Easter#Pre School#Ofsted#Nursery#Golders Green
The Guardian

Early years job

Are you a dedicated and Enthusiastic Nursery Nurse, Assistant or Professional, looking for a new Permanent Position?. Then look no further; here at Hays Early Years we can help to find the best position for you. We work with the local primary schools and Nurseries in your area advising and recruiting for permanent Early Years Positions.
JOBS
The Guardian

Senior Restorative Justice Practitioner

Criminal justice charity Belong provides hope, rehabilitation and recovery for victims and perpetrators of crime. The Transitions to Adulthood Hub is a community-based, trauma-informed service for 18-25 year olds on probation in the London Borough of Newham, and 17-year olds transitioning from the Youth Offending Service to adult probation. The Hub aims to provide wrap-around support tailored to young adults’ distinct needs and informed by an understanding of maturity in order to reduce reoffending, improve mental health and support young adults to make positive life choices.
CHARITIES
Eye On Annapolis

What Is A Nurse Practitioner And Is It A Viable Career For You?

If you are interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare industry, you will undoubtedly be curious about the various job types available and the ones that may suit you. One of the fastest-growing roles in healthcare is that of the nurse practitioner. A nurse practitioner is involved in primary healthcare, helping to diagnose and treat illnesses, keep track of patient caregiving, as well as prescribe medication.
JOBS
weareteachers.com

Can I Leave a Teaching Position Mid-Year?

Making the decision to leave the teaching profession is a tough one. But making the decision to leave a teaching position mid-year is downright heart-wrenching. It’s certainly nobody’s first choice, but more teachers than ever before have reached the point where they feel they have no other option. The pandemic...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
countynewsonline.org

Teaching assistants prove valuable for academic gains in early readers

When Rehobeth Elementary School in Alabama used specially trained Title I aides rather than paraprofessionals to work with struggling readers, the efforts paid off with some of the highest reading scores among the state’s mid- to high-poverty districts, according to an article from The Alabama Education Lab. To combat pandemic-driven...
EDUCATION
McDowell News

Mission Community Medicine Nebo welcomes nurse practitioner

Mission Community Medicine Nebo welcomes the recent addition of Benjamin Poteat, nurse practitioner. A native of McDowell County, Poteat has served his hometown as a registered nurse with Mission Hospital McDowell in the emergency department as well as in outpatient care over the last 10 years. He completed his undergraduate...
NEBO, NC
BBC

Schools: Parents 'should prepare' for disruption before Christmas

A union representing head teachers has urged parents to be prepared for disruption in schools before the Christmas break. It comes as concern continues to grow about a shortage of teachers to cover classes. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said there were not enough substitute teachers and the...
WORLD
powerofpositivity.com

5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe apologises for ‘disgusting’ comment directed at Liberal Hollie Hughes

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has unreservedly apologised to Liberal Hollie Hughes after she was accused of saying “at least I keep my legs shut” during Senate debate. The apology and withdrawal of the comment on Wednesday evening capped a torrid final fortnight of parliament, in which Liberal senator David Van also apologised after he was accused of making animal noises at independent Jacqui Lambie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
psychologytoday.com

How Does Trauma Hijack the Brain?

Trauma can confuse the communication between the three parts of your brain. Learn about and reflect on how each part of your brain reacts in different situations. Use that information to help identify interventions that can help lessen the influence of these traumas. Have you ever wondered how trauma might...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy