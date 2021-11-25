Clowns Nursery is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

Who Are We?

Clowns Nursery Manor House Pre-School is an Ofsted-outstanding, independent childcare provider located in a beautiful setting opposite Golders Hill Park and Hampstead Heath. To give you a snapshot of who we are and what we do, please take a look at our website.

Our vision and ethos at Clowns is to develop the right mindset in our children. We believe that by developing the right mindset it enables each child to develop the skills to become a confident and life-long learner who goes on to lead a successful, happy life.

What Are We Looking For?

Are you passionate about Early Years education? Would you like to work in a setting that truly values wellbeing and developing a Growth Mindset for both the children and adults within the setting? If so, then this might be the role for you. An exciting opportunity has arisen to work within a friendly, creative, and busy nursery where children excel both academically and socially.

We are offering well-qualified and highly experienced applicants the unique opportunity to fulfil the role of Early Years Teaching Practitioner at Clowns Nursery Manor House Pre-School. We are looking for experienced, enthusiastic, and friendly Early Years Teaching Practitioners to join an experienced, dynamic and professional team of practitioners at our Nursery in Golders Green.

We are looking for practitioners who:

Are enthusiastic, friendly, and passionate about Early Years Education

Share our vision and ethos

Enjoy being part of a team (team players)

Enjoy working in a fast-paced nursery environment

Have experience of working with children under 5 years of age

What we can offer:

A well-resourced nursery environment

A friendly and highly supportive manager and staff team

Extensive training opportunities

High staff : child ratios

Confident and friendly children who are eager to learn.

The unique opportunity to join a team of experienced, dynamic, and professional early years practitioners.

About the role

Room/Class: Positions available working within our under 2s, rising 3s and rising 4s rooms

Positions available working within our under 2s, rising 3s and rising 4s rooms Hours: Full time 8:00am – 3.00pm all year round. These hours are non-negotiable and will be dependent on the age group you are applying to work with.

Full time 8:00am – 3.00pm all year round. Set holidays: 7 work days at Christmas, 4 days at Easter, 10 days at the end of August and all bank holidays.

7 work days at Christmas, 4 days at Easter, 10 days at the end of August and all bank holidays. Salary: up to £24,000 based on experience.

up to £24,000 based on experience. Commencement: As soon as post is filled (subject to references)

The candidate must:

be responsible for the safeguarding of children.

be at least NVQ 3 qualified. We also welcome applications from NVQ Level 2 candidates who demonstrate an aptitude for learning, have a 'can do' attitude and are passionate about education in the Early Years.

be looking for a long-term position. A minimum of one academic year is required.

be articulate.

have an in depth understanding of the EYFS.

have observation, planning and assessment skills that ensure the quality of learning is sustained.

have good time management skills.

be enthusiastic and confident in their ability to engage children and extend their learning through play, enabling their emotional, social and educational development.

have an awareness and growing understanding of Ofsted requirements - particularly the child protection and Health and Safety of the children in their care.

ensure that company policies are adhered to.

have a sound work history and be able to manage their own workload and meet set targets.

Person specification:

Be committed to the safeguarding of children

Enthusiastic

Reliable

Energetic

Excellent communicator

Uses initiative

Adaptable

Charismatic

Commitment to continued professional development

Evaluate own practice

Confident and creative

Knowledge and Skills Required:

Applicants must either have a registered DBS certificate on the update service or have adequate documents to make an application. These can be found at www.gov.uk/guidance/documents-the-applicant-must-provide.

Proof of accredited qualification (at least NVQ Level 2).

A flexible, collaborative and adaptable working style

A good level of written accuracy and high attention to detail

Comply with the Early Years Foundation Stage Statutory Framework (EYFS).

If you have an accredited NVQ Level 2 kindly note that your job title will be ‘Nursery Assistant’.

How to apply:

To apply please download the application form which can be found by following the 'Join Our Team' link on the main page of our website, or by copying and pasting the link below into your browser:

https://www.clownsnursery.co.uk/application-form/

Please note that we do not accept CV's as a form of application, although you are welcome to include a copy of your CV in addition to the completed application form. Please ensure that you have completed all sections, including the position for which you are applying.

Kindly note that all candidates are required to have a Right To Work in the UK before applying for this role.

Please email all completed applications directly to the Operations Manager, Miss Dudzai Pswarayi via the button below.

Application forms must be fully completed, including the position you are applying for.

Selected applicants will be invited for a Zoom interview and asked to complete 3 short tasks / come in for a trial day, after which shortlisted candidates may also be required to plan and teach a lesson.

The post holder’s responsibility for promoting and safeguarding the welfare of children and young persons for whom he/she is responsible, or with whom he/she comes into contact will be to adhere to and ensure compliance with the school’s Safeguarding and Child Protection policy at all times.

If in the course of carrying out the duties of the post, the post holder becomes aware of any actual or potential risks to the safety or welfare of children in the school he/she must report any concerns to the manager. The post holder must possess an enhanced DBS check.