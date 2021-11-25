Service Designer - Contract - Public Sector

Your new company

A high profile UK government department

Your new role

As an service designer you'll work in a multi-disciplinary agile team, alongside researchers and developers, to deliver user-centred public services that are simple and intuitive for every user.

You'll make complicated things feel simple, and design accessible interactions that everyone can use, on any device.

You'll be able to see the bigger picture as well as the fine detail, and be able to prototype in code (HTML & CSS) as well as on paper or in software such as Sketch.

What you'll need to succeed

Have a design related degree, or relevant industry experience.

Be able to prototype on paper and in HTML & CSS.

Be able to work quickly in an agile environment.

Be able to clearly communicate ideas with Senior Stakeholder (Tech & non Tech).

Know how to interpret user research.

Explain design decisions and be able to represent a service at a service assessment.

Engage the whole multi-disciplinary team with the design process.

What you'll get in return

An opportunity to be a key stakeholder and influencer in a high profile Government department.

