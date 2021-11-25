Astute Education specialise in recruiting contracted and permanent staff to Nurseries, Primary, Secondary, Further & Higher Education establishments around the world. One of our clients in the UAE, an established Education Organisation is looking to appoint a qualified Maths Lecturer to start employment in January 2022 or as soon as possible thereafter at their campus in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. You will be required to teach Maths to national students who need a solid foundation to develop their Maths skills at Diploma Level (age group 18 to 22). The coeducational schools / colleges educate the local UAE community preparing them to leave education and contribute effectively in the Emirati workforce or to progress on to University.

Requirements

Master's Degree or PhD in Maths related only

PGCE / PGDE / Cert Ed / CELTA / TEFL / DELTA or equivalent teaching Licence

Bachelors degree in Maths related required

Minimum of 3 years of successful FE (Post 18) lecturing experience

Package

Starting salary from: £31,000 - per annum (Tax Free) - 13,500AED per month

Accommodation Allowance from £1,500 to £2,300 per month

(Single / Married allowances)

Education Allowance for children

Medical Insurance – Self, spouse & 3 children

Relocation Allowance

Air ticket for employee, spouse and 3 dependent children below the age of 18 years

Annual Gratuity

Interviews to be held by Zoom ASAP

The organisation will only accept applications which match the Job requirements.

Please contact us for a more detailed job description

Astute Education we will allocate your own experienced consultant who will provide full support, advice and guidance through the selection and recruitment process.

Please forward your CV to Astute Education or call for more information about these great career opportunities.