SEN Teaching Assistant (Year 6)

Primary Teaching Assistant (Year 6) – Mitcham, Merton
Ribbons & Reeves are working with a Primary School in Mitcham to appoint a Primary Teaching Assistant, with experience of working with children that have ASC.
This rewarding Primary Teaching Assistant role will involve working 1:1 with pupils in Year 6 to aid their emotional and academic development through encouragement, positive behaviour management and by creating a safe and positive learning atmosphere.
By providing additional support throughout the school day, you will be improving the education and wellbeing of the pupils within your care.
This is a long-term Primary Teaching Assistant role starting immediately and running through until at least the end of the academic year.
The successful Primary Teaching Assistant must be able to demonstrate:
- Strong academic record including a minimum of a 2:1 degree classification
- A passion for inclusive education
- An understanding of the methods needed to support children and young people who experience a wide range of social and emotional difficulties which manifest themselves in many ways.
- The confidence to support children who have become withdrawn, isolated and may sometimes display challenging and disruptive behaviour.
- Familiarity or previous experience working with children who have ASC
The staff at our partner school are fantastic. If you want to work alongside a team of outstanding educators whilst also building your practical Teaching Assistant experience, we would love to discuss your application in more detail!
