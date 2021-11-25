SEN Teaching Assistant (Year 6)

Primary Teaching Assistant (Year 6) – Mitcham, Merton

Ribbons & Reeves are working with a Primary School in Mitcham to appoint a Primary Teaching Assistant, with experience of working with children that have ASC.

This rewarding Primary Teaching Assistant role will involve working 1:1 with pupils in Year 6 to aid their emotional and academic development through encouragement, positive behaviour management and by creating a safe and positive learning atmosphere.

By providing additional support throughout the school day, you will be improving the education and wellbeing of the pupils within your care.

This is a long-term Primary Teaching Assistant role starting immediately and running through until at least the end of the academic year.

The successful Primary Teaching Assistant must be able to demonstrate:

Strong academic record including a minimum of a 2:1 degree classification

A passion for inclusive education

An understanding of the methods needed to support children and young people who experience a wide range of social and emotional difficulties which manifest themselves in many ways.

The confidence to support children who have become withdrawn, isolated and may sometimes display challenging and disruptive behaviour.

Familiarity or previous experience working with children who have ASC

The staff at our partner school are fantastic. If you want to work alongside a team of outstanding educators whilst also building your practical Teaching Assistant experience, we would love to discuss your application in more detail!

