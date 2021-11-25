An exciting position has arisen for a Year 4 teacher to work in a lovely two form entry school in the Croydon area from January. The school benefits from being a stone throw away from the nearest Overground train station. You will be responsible for a class of 30 welcoming children who are eager to learn.

This is a long term role with the opportunity for it to become permanent for the right candidate. The reason for the position becoming available is that the current teacher is leaving to teach abroad after Christmas. The teacher, an employee of Horizon teachers, has been glowing about the school and the children and is saddened to leave the position. The school are very caring and supportive and will want to ensure your happiness in the school community. They work hard to ensure that the child's experience of school is a positive one which encourages a love of learning and self-discipline from the start.

The school like children to always do their best, take risks and have the confidence to make mistakes, developing an I can do it attitude towards learning and life.

Year 4 Teacher:

- Starting January 2022.

- A friendly and hardworking year 4 class.

- You will be responsible for the class on a temporary full time basis with the opportunity for a permanent contract.

- The school can offer you a supportive senior leadership team and a creative teaching environment.

Specification:

- You must hold QTS or a UK recognised equivalent teaching qualification

- Applications from NQTs or experienced teachers welcome

- Satisfy all the eligibility requirements to work in the UK

- Be enthusiastic and flexible.

The school are happy for you to have a meet and greet, if you think this is the role for you, please apply for the role and Paul from the Primary Teacher Team will be in touch.

Why would you want to work with us at Horizon Teachers?

• Very competitive rates.

• A team of specialist education consultants with many years of experience and including many ex-teachers.

• We will work with your existing Payroll Company upon request.

• Earn up to £200 in vouchers of your choice for successful referrals.

• We are one of the highest rated agencies with 4.8* Google rating from teachers, support staff and schools we have helped.

We are currently holding video consultations online, so please apply as soon as possible to be considered. - See more at: www.horizonteachers.com or Call Kevin on 0207 444 0009

Horizon Teachers is a specialist Education Recruitment Consultancy that helps Teachers and Support Staff find long term, permanent and interim employment in Primary, Secondary and Special Schools throughout London and the South East. As part of the registration process you will be required to have a DBS Check carried out and all original relevant qualifications will need to be sighted and copied before any work placement. For all teaching roles you will need to hold Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) or equivalent.

Horizon Teachers. Enhancing Children's Education.