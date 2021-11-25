ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Year 4 Teacher

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQbzn_0d6xamHo00

An exciting position has arisen for a Year 4 teacher to work in a lovely two form entry school in the Croydon area from January. The school benefits from being a stone throw away from the nearest Overground train station. You will be responsible for a class of 30 welcoming children who are eager to learn.

This is a long term role with the opportunity for it to become permanent for the right candidate. The reason for the position becoming available is that the current teacher is leaving to teach abroad after Christmas. The teacher, an employee of Horizon teachers, has been glowing about the school and the children and is saddened to leave the position. The school are very caring and supportive and will want to ensure your happiness in the school community. They work hard to ensure that the child's experience of school is a positive one which encourages a love of learning and self-discipline from the start.

The school like children to always do their best, take risks and have the confidence to make mistakes, developing an I can do it attitude towards learning and life.

Year 4 Teacher:

- Starting January 2022.

- A friendly and hardworking year 4 class.

- You will be responsible for the class on a temporary full time basis with the opportunity for a permanent contract.

- The school can offer you a supportive senior leadership team and a creative teaching environment.

Specification:

- You must hold QTS or a UK recognised equivalent teaching qualification

- Applications from NQTs or experienced teachers welcome

- Satisfy all the eligibility requirements to work in the UK

- Be enthusiastic and flexible.

The school are happy for you to have a meet and greet, if you think this is the role for you, please apply for the role and Paul from the Primary Teacher Team will be in touch.

Why would you want to work with us at Horizon Teachers?

• Very competitive rates.

• A team of specialist education consultants with many years of experience and including many ex-teachers.

• We will work with your existing Payroll Company upon request.

• Earn up to £200 in vouchers of your choice for successful referrals.

• We are one of the highest rated agencies with 4.8* Google rating from teachers, support staff and schools we have helped.

We are currently holding video consultations online, so please apply as soon as possible to be considered. - See more at: www.horizonteachers.com or Call Kevin on 0207 444 0009

Horizon Teachers is a specialist Education Recruitment Consultancy that helps Teachers and Support Staff find long term, permanent and interim employment in Primary, Secondary and Special Schools throughout London and the South East. As part of the registration process you will be required to have a DBS Check carried out and all original relevant qualifications will need to be sighted and copied before any work placement. For all teaching roles you will need to hold Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) or equivalent.

Horizon Teachers. Enhancing Children's Education.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Meijer extends teacher discount for entire school year

AVON, Ohio -- More and more classroom teachers are spending their own money on school supplies for their students. That’s why the Meijer grocery store chain is extending its 15 percent teacher discount on classroom essentials past the usual end date of Dec. 31. Now, the discount will be applied...
AVON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#School Choice#Horizon Teachers
hottytoddy.com

Oxford School District Announces Teachers, Administrator of the Year

The Oxford School District has announced six teachers as honorees in the 2022 Teacher of the Year awards program. Each school in the district selects its very own Teacher of the Year. From these six teachers, one will compete for the district teacher of the year to be announced in February 2022.
OXFORD, MS
advocatemag.com

Dallas ISD offers $3,500 for teachers who return next year

Dallas ISD announced it will offer up to $3,500 for any teachers who return next year. The retention incentive will be included in employees’ paychecks in three installments, with the first $500 coming in September, the start of the school year. “In a competitive market, this retention incentive will not...
DALLAS, TX
The Repository

Jackson Local teachers get new 3-year contract, raises

JACKSON TWP. – Jackson Local teachers have a new three-year contract. The Jackson Local Board of Education approved a contract extension with the union representing more than 300 certified professional staff during a special meeting Monday. Members of the Jackson Memorial Professional Association passed the contract proposal Nov. 18. ...
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
The 74

How Teachers' Innovations Meet Students' Social-Emotional Needs

Imagine you’re underwater in the Caribbean Sea, gazing at colorful coral reefs and schools of fish. Sunlight filters through the water as it gently moves you back and forth. You breathe in and out, slowly and deeply. How do you feel? Educator Sandra Turner has led her middle and high school students through this mindfulness […]
MENTAL HEALTH
The 74

Facing a Substitute Teacher ‘Crisis,’ Utah Schools Approve Incentive Pay

Marguerite Roza, director of the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University, delves into a conversation in Education Next concerning how school leaders can most effectively use COVID-19 relief funds to accelerate learning, give students needed support, and position schools for success as the pandemic wanes.  Roza touches on promising ways she’s seeing the money being spent, […]
UTAH STATE
mybackyardnews.com

BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY: ALUMNA TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Kristyn Shea’s innovative approach is key to her success. I really felt like I grew as an artist. My classroom teaching became that much more powerful because of my experience at Bridgewater. One reason Kristyn Shea, G’11, was chosen as teacher of the year is because she challenges students to...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
BBC

Schools: Parents 'should prepare' for disruption before Christmas

A union representing head teachers has urged parents to be prepared for disruption in schools before the Christmas break. It comes as concern continues to grow about a shortage of teachers to cover classes. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said there were not enough substitute teachers and the...
WORLD
Sunderland Echo

Government insists closing schools ‘last possible option’ in fight against Omicron

Schools will not be closing early for Christmas this year as Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi confirms this would only be a “last possible option”. Mr Zahawi said he does not support the return of “bubbles” in schools where whole classes or year groups could be sent home after a positive Covid-19 test as it “significantly” reduces attendance.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe apologises for ‘disgusting’ comment directed at Liberal Hollie Hughes

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has unreservedly apologised to Liberal Hollie Hughes after she was accused of saying “at least I keep my legs shut” during Senate debate. The apology and withdrawal of the comment on Wednesday evening capped a torrid final fortnight of parliament, in which Liberal senator David Van also apologised after he was accused of making animal noises at independent Jacqui Lambie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Russia sends defence missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan

Russia has deployed coastal defence missile systems near Pacific islands also claimed by Japan, a move intended to underline Moscow’s firm stance in the dispute. The Bastion missile systems were moved to Matua, a deserted volcanic island in the middle of the Kuril island chain. Japan claims four of the southernmost islands.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy