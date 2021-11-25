Are you a qualified Primary Teacher looking for exciting short and long term roles to work in supportive environments?

Are you confident delivering pre-planned lessons for KS2 and have experience with intervention groups?

Horizon Teachers is recruiting for an enthusiastic and flexible PPA Teacher to work with lovely school in Streatham ASAP. The schools are based in a leafy and diverse part of South East London and the staff are warm and welcoming. The role will be on an ongoing supply basis from as soon as possible until the end of the year in July. Though this is a supply role initially, the school do have openings for Permanent Roles in September 2022.

As a PPA teacher, you will be working in a KS2 class and may be asked to do intervention. With easy and accessible transport links and parking, the school is an excellent place to work as a ppa teacher.

PPA Teacher:

• Experience of working as a KS2 Teacher

• Experience doing intervention

• Working in modern Schools with great facilities

• Working with a supportive team and environment

• Show ability to manage the class and deal with challenging behaviour

We are currently holding video consultations online, so please apply as soon as possible to be considered. - See more at: www.horizonteachers.com or Call Kevin on 0207 444 0009

