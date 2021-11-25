ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

PPA Teacher

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQbzn_0d6xahsB00

Are you a qualified Primary Teacher looking for exciting short and long term roles to work in supportive environments?

Are you confident delivering pre-planned lessons for KS2 and have experience with intervention groups?

Horizon Teachers is recruiting for an enthusiastic and flexible PPA Teacher to work with lovely school in Streatham ASAP. The schools are based in a leafy and diverse part of South East London and the staff are warm and welcoming. The role will be on an ongoing supply basis from as soon as possible until the end of the year in July. Though this is a supply role initially, the school do have openings for Permanent Roles in September 2022.

As a PPA teacher, you will be working in a KS2 class and may be asked to do intervention. With easy and accessible transport links and parking, the school is an excellent place to work as a ppa teacher.

PPA Teacher:

• Experience of working as a KS2 Teacher

• Experience doing intervention

• Working in modern Schools with great facilities

• Working with a supportive team and environment

• Show ability to manage the class and deal with challenging behaviour

Why would you want to work with us at Horizon Teachers?

• Very competitive rates.

• A team of specialist education consultants with many years of experience and including many ex-teachers.

• We will work with your existing Payroll Company upon request.

• Earn up to £200 in vouchers of your choice for successful referrals.

• We are one of the highest rated agencies with 4.8* Google rating from teachers, support staff and schools we have helped.

We are currently holding video consultations online, so please apply as soon as possible to be considered. - See more at: www.horizonteachers.com or Call Kevin on 0207 444 0009

Horizon Teachers is a specialist Education Recruitment Consultancy that helps Teachers and Support Staff find long term, permanent and interim employment in Primary, Secondary and Special Schools throughout London and the South East. As part of the registration process you will be required to have a DBS Check carried out and all original relevant qualifications will need to be sighted and copied before any work placement. For all teaching roles you will need to hold Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) or equivalent.

Horizon Teachers. Enhancing Children's Education.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Closing schools ‘last possible option’ in fight against new Covid-19 variant

Closing schools is the last possible option in the fight against the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Education Secretary has said.Nadhim Zahawi said he does not support the return of “bubbles” in schools – where whole classes or year groups could be sent home after a positive Covid-19 test – as it reduces attendance “significantly”.His comments came as targeted testing of pupils began in two schools in Essex and Nottinghamshire after cases of the Omicron variant were detected in the local areas.Face masks are being recommended in communal areas of England’s secondary schools and colleges, but teaching unions are...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppa#Vouchers#Challenging Behaviour#East London#Recruiting#Horizon Teachers#Payroll Company#Primary#Special Schools#Sout
BBC

Schools: Parents 'should prepare' for disruption before Christmas

A union representing head teachers has urged parents to be prepared for disruption in schools before the Christmas break. It comes as concern continues to grow about a shortage of teachers to cover classes. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said there were not enough substitute teachers and the...
WORLD
The Guardian

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe apologises for ‘disgusting’ comment directed at Liberal Hollie Hughes

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has unreservedly apologised to Liberal Hollie Hughes after she was accused of saying “at least I keep my legs shut” during Senate debate. The apology and withdrawal of the comment on Wednesday evening capped a torrid final fortnight of parliament, in which Liberal senator David Van also apologised after he was accused of making animal noises at independent Jacqui Lambie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
The Guardian

Russia sends defence missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan

Russia has deployed coastal defence missile systems near Pacific islands also claimed by Japan, a move intended to underline Moscow’s firm stance in the dispute. The Bastion missile systems were moved to Matua, a deserted volcanic island in the middle of the Kuril island chain. Japan claims four of the southernmost islands.
MILITARY
The Independent

Education minister defends ‘diktat’ on mask-wearing in schools

The Education Minister has been forced to defend new rules on mask-wearing for primary school children, during an angry exchange in the Dail.Norma Foley also said there will be some “latitude” in the coming days, as schools start to deal with the new requirements.She faced questions from Labour TD Aodhan O Riordain in the Dail on Wednesday morning, hours after the Government asked schools to ensure that children in third class and above wear masks in primary schools and on school transport.Mr O Riordain blasted Ms Foley for what he labelled a lack of leadership that he said has left...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Army deployed in Scotland as thousands of homes still without power after Arwen

Thousands of people are still without power and the Army has been deployed to help residents in areas which have suffered most from Storm Arwen.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said around 130 troops have been sent to the Grampian region of northern Scotland where 3,000 homes are still dark following damage to power lines over the past week.Troops will conduct door-to-door checks on more than 4,000 homes, and provide welfare support for remote communities.Mr Johnson said: “It was a very, very big storm. We are doing everything we can to to help people.“There were about 19,000 homes without (power) this...
WORLD
Dezeen

Dezeen named media brand of the year at PPA Independent Publisher Awards 2021

Dezeen has scooped the prize for best media brand at the Professional Publishers Association's annual awards for independent publishers. Professional Publishers Association (PPA) judges praised Dezeen for our record-breaking traffic, the way we adapted to the coronavirus pandemic and the new services we launched, including Dezeen Showroom, Dezeen School Shows and Dezeen Courses.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

US rejects calls for regulating or banning ‘killer robots’

The US has rejected calls for a binding agreement regulating or banning the use of “killer robots”, instead proposing a “code of conduct” at the United Nations. Speaking at a meeting in Geneva focused on finding common ground on the use of such so-called lethal autonomous weapons, a US official balked at the idea of regulating their use through a “legally-binding instrument”.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

NFL suspends Bucs’ Antonio Brown for misrepresenting vaccination status

Antonio Brown and two other NFL players have been suspended immediately for three games by the league for violating Covid-19 protocols. The Tampa Bay wide receiver and teammate Mike Edwards were suspended on Thursday. Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games. All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.
NFL
The Guardian

It’s the law, so why are people still not wearing masks?

Six men in the queue for papers on Wednesday morning; four had no face coverings (Let’s not pretend the anti-mask babies would have lasted a minute in the blitz, 30 November). As I collected my Guardian, I faced the queue and in a loud, penetrating voice (I’m a retired head of a comprehensive) I said: “Where are your masks?” They all looked sheepish while I said: “You’re all in detention tonight.” How do they think medical staff cope with full PPE?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy