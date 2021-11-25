Learning & Development / OD Manager

Were seeking a creative & specialist L&D & OD Manager to join a highly professional team on the South.

As a Learning & Development / OD Professional you will be working as part of a specialist team supporting an organisation of over 1500 employees, operating across 22 sites throughout the South and South East.

As such we are seeking L&D/Organisational Development Manager to design, develop and deliver a variety of learning and development / OD interventions across all aspects of learning from induction through to leadership & management development.

Responsibilities

Delivering professional, customer-centred Organisational Development & Learning (OD) services.

Develop, lead on and evaluate organisational development projects in accordance with the delivery of the strategy, vision, values and desired culture.

Diagnose and address OD needs through a clear strategic framework and a pragmatic, tailored L&D services to enable performance improvement and increased engagement

Designs, delivers and evaluates learning & development interventions including facilitation of workshops, and/or team development

Our client has a range of internal priorities and project work which you will be involved including :-

Enhance the wellbeing of our people

An employer of choice and a great place to work

Develop an inclusive and diverse workforce

Develop our leadership capability

Develop our wider staff capability

Projects include

Developing our delivery of training - in areas such as Leading to Inspire; Consultancy Skills; our values and behaviours.

Develop and support working in a virtual world

Developing our apprenticeship offer - - mainly at a Adult Professional level

Seeking to develop careers frameworks, talent management and leadership

Programme of work of "building a culture of belonging" our EDI strategy which will link into many of our OD deliverable.

Candidates

Were seeking creative and innovative Learning & Development/Organisational Development professionals who are capable of engaging with department managers, diagnosing needs and designing/developing effective Leaning interventions to support growth, talent & leadership development.

You will ideally have worked within larger complex matrix organisations either public or private sector

Experienced in the full employee life cycle training, learning and development / OD activities across an organisation

Educated to degree level in relevant subject or equivalent level of experience of working at a similar level in specialist area of Learning & Development / Organisational Development.

Credibility and communication skills to engage with senior stakeholders

Experience in using Development interventions, tools and techniques to support a range of customer challenges

Ideally Trained in psychometric (eg Clarity 4D, Hogan, KornFerry etc)

Ideally experience of apprenticeship programmes for Adults (but not essential )

Good working knowledge of project principles, techniques, and tools, such as project management

Offer

We have a 2 vacancies for the L&D/OD Manager roles either on a contract or direct permanent basis to start ASAP.

These roles will be working from Home but have the requirement to potentially have meetings/site meetings through out the South and South Central region. However a large amount is delivered from home.

Benefits

27 Days Holiday

Excellent Pension scheme

Flexible working environment

