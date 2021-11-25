ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learning & Development / OD Manager

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Were seeking a creative & specialist L&D & OD Manager to join a highly professional team on the South.

As a Learning & Development / OD Professional you will be working as part of a specialist team supporting an organisation of over 1500 employees, operating across 22 sites throughout the South and South East.

As such we are seeking L&D/Organisational Development Manager to design, develop and deliver a variety of learning and development / OD interventions across all aspects of learning from induction through to leadership & management development.

Responsibilities

  • Delivering professional, customer-centred Organisational Development & Learning (OD) services.
  • Develop, lead on and evaluate organisational development projects in accordance with the delivery of the strategy, vision, values and desired culture.
  • Diagnose and address OD needs through a clear strategic framework and a pragmatic, tailored L&D services to enable performance improvement and increased engagement
  • Designs, delivers and evaluates learning & development interventions including facilitation of workshops, and/or team development

Our client has a range of internal priorities and project work which you will be involved including :-

  • Enhance the wellbeing of our people
  • An employer of choice and a great place to work
  • Develop an inclusive and diverse workforce
  • Develop our leadership capability
  • Develop our wider staff capability

Projects include

  • Developing our delivery of training - in areas such as Leading to Inspire; Consultancy Skills; our values and behaviours.
  • Develop and support working in a virtual world
  • Developing our apprenticeship offer - - mainly at a Adult Professional level
  • Seeking to develop careers frameworks, talent management and leadership
  • Programme of work of "building a culture of belonging" our EDI strategy which will link into many of our OD deliverable.

Candidates

Were seeking creative and innovative Learning & Development/Organisational Development professionals who are capable of engaging with department managers, diagnosing needs and designing/developing effective Leaning interventions to support growth, talent & leadership development.

  • You will ideally have worked within larger complex matrix organisations either public or private sector
  • Experienced in the full employee life cycle training, learning and development / OD activities across an organisation
  • Educated to degree level in relevant subject or equivalent level of experience of working at a similar level in specialist area of Learning & Development / Organisational Development.
  • Credibility and communication skills to engage with senior stakeholders
  • Experience in using Development interventions, tools and techniques to support a range of customer challenges
  • Ideally Trained in psychometric (eg Clarity 4D, Hogan, KornFerry etc)
  • Ideally experience of apprenticeship programmes for Adults (but not essential )
  • Good working knowledge of project principles, techniques, and tools, such as project management

Offer

We have a 2 vacancies for the L&D/OD Manager roles either on a contract or direct permanent basis to start ASAP.

These roles will be working from Home but have the requirement to potentially have meetings/site meetings through out the South and South Central region. However a large amount is delivered from home.

Benefits

27 Days Holiday

Excellent Pension scheme

Flexible working environment

What you need to do now

If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.

If this job isn't quite right for you but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career.

Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and employment business for the supply of temporary workers. By applying for this job you accept the T&C's, Privacy Policy and Disclaimers which can be found at hays.co.uk

