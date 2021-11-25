ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Principal Permitting Officer

 8 days ago
About the Environment Agency

If you’re part of the Environment Agency, you’re part of the solution. Working with us means protecting and improving the environment for generations to come, tackling issues of national importance across a huge variety of disciplines. Our responsibilities span major industry regulation, flood defences, land contamination, water quality, fisheries, and conservation. Such a broad scope of work calls for diverse, multi-skilled teams and exceptional leadership: together, we’ll promote sustainable growth, tackle climate change, and secure a better future for everyone.

Your role with us

As a principal member of our National Permitting Service, you’ll be instrumental in helping to create a cleaner, safer, and healthier environment. Permitting is the foundation of regulation, and we assess environmental permit applications from a wide range of industries. Principal Permitting Officers enjoy technical leadership roles without line management responsibility. You’ll join one of three Installations teams which support Permitting staff in our Nottingham National Permitting Centre, as well as colleagues in other Permitting hubs. There is likely to be a position at one of our other locations soon.

We’ll look to you to provide specialist technical support, to develop resilience across the organisation. Sharing responsibility with your line manager for the technical ability of the team, you’ll decide where improvement is needed and take action to make it happen - for example, by drawing on your understanding of existing and new technologies to increase the technical ability of Permit Officers. You’ll also be actively involved in determining a range of complex and bespoke environmental permit applications. From time to time, you may also lead projects such as permit review programmes or the implementation of new legislation.

Who we’re looking for

Together with a relevant degree or qualification, you’ll bring to the role excellent working knowledge of environmental regulation. We’ll expect you to demonstrate significant technical knowledge of at least one industrial sector. The ability to make risk-based decisions in a pressurised environment is vital. A commitment to clear communication and collaborative working enables you to build influential relationships. Crucially, you’ll demonstrate a positive, flexible leadership style with a flair for developing, inspiring, and motivating people.

Your benefits with us

You will benefit from a culture that embraces difference and includes everyone, where you will feel supported and trusted to do the right thing. We will invest in you and allow you to grow and shape your career. What’s more, you’ll be able to have access to our great benefits package, including generous annual leave, an excellent pension, flexible working arrangements and the opportunity to be part of a variety of staff networks.

We are fully committed to having an inclusive workforce to reflect the communities we serve. To achieve this, we welcome applications from all backgrounds regardless of race, sexual orientation, or religion. We also welcome applications for flexible working patterns.

Closing date: 3 December 2021.

