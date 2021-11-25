ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing Assistant (Maternity Cover)

Location: Chester (not on public transport route, own transport required)

Hybrid working from the office and remotely

Closing date: 3rd December 2021

Springer Healthcare have an exciting role for a for a Marketing Assistant in the Tattenhall (Chester) office to work as part of the Global Marketing Team. You’ll be responsible for all aspects of marketing communications work carried out for the Adis journals and inScience Communications brands, and various responsibilities including research targeting of DOL ID's, managing organic social media activity across all channels. In addition, supporting the marketing team on all administrative tasks, organizing external stock checks and replenishing and refreshing collateral and managing our digital content for internal use. This maternity cover role is a great way to build on your experience and work within a great team!

Responsibilities

  • Support and lead on key communication plans to build brand awareness of our publications and communications services.
  • Co-ordinate, organise and communicate content repositories for digital collateral through internal systems.
  • Assist with the administration and logistical organisation of external events promoting appropriate services to a targeted audience.
  • Research new and existing channels to identify new healthcare professional and pharmaceutical audiences.
  • Co-ordinate and execute organic social media campaigns for Springer Healthcare brands and products with key stake-holders.
  • In collaboration with designated stake-holders, assist in the creation of marketing communication plans that align with our brand awareness goals.
  • Advise internal stakeholders on campaign performance metrics and optimisations, and are recommended based on past benchmarks and/or experience.
  • Support and develop best practice procedures for campaigns to ensure the success of each campaign delivered by the marketing team.
  • Work with Marketing and Operations teams to ensure timely and accurate tracking and invoicing of all marketing costs.

Experience, Skills & Qualifications

Skills

  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Excellent organisational and time management skills
  • Exceptional attention to detail
  • Diplomacy along with effective negotiation and problem-solving skills
  • High level of computer literacy
  • Ability to handle multiple projects, prioritise effectively and meet strict deadlines simultaneously
  • Ability to proactively and calmly identify and address problems quickly
  • Adaptable to change and willing to take on new and different responsibilities as they arise
  • Proactive, resourceful and a good team player

Qualifications

  • Professional marketing qualifications, or equivalent experience

To apply: Please submit a CV and covering letter outlining your experience and interest in the role as well as your salary expectations and notice period.

