Maths Teacher - Bahrain

Want to teach abroad but need some destination inspiration?

The International Teaching Partnership are working with a great school in Bahrain that require a Maths Teacher to start in January, 2022.

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Maths

PGCE / Equivalent route to QTS

Experience teaching the British curriculum

The Location

Bahrain is as luxurious as it sounds. An archipelago made up from 33 islands in the oil rich Gulf, Bahrain is awash with sandy beaches, air conditioned shopping malls and swanky hotels.

It certainly has a lot more to offer than just the formula 1 circuit and with a 50% expat population, you won’t be the only person relocating there next summer.

The Package:

Tax free salary (DOE)

Luxury apartment close to the school

Cleaning service 2 x / week

Flights

Utilities & Wifi

Health Care

Free Tuition for dependents

Visa

Swimming Pool

The School

A large school just off the northern shores of Manama, this relatively new school in Bahrain offers the UK national curriculum. Student numbers are increasing year on year and it is a fantastic time for ambitious teachers to develop their international teaching careers. It has state of the art facilities on a large campus and a stable and experienced management team.

Apply today to start your adventure.