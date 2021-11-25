ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Maths Teacher - Bahrain

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UC9MQ_0d6xaOIU00

Want to teach abroad but need some destination inspiration?

The International Teaching Partnership are working with a great school in Bahrain that require a Maths Teacher to start in January, 2022.

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Maths

PGCE / Equivalent route to QTS

Experience teaching the British curriculum

The Location

Bahrain is as luxurious as it sounds. An archipelago made up from 33 islands in the oil rich Gulf, Bahrain is awash with sandy beaches, air conditioned shopping malls and swanky hotels.

It certainly has a lot more to offer than just the formula 1 circuit and with a 50% expat population, you won’t be the only person relocating there next summer.

The Package:

Tax free salary (DOE)

Luxury apartment close to the school

Cleaning service 2 x / week

Flights

Utilities & Wifi

Health Care

Free Tuition for dependents

Visa

Swimming Pool

The School

A large school just off the northern shores of Manama, this relatively new school in Bahrain offers the UK national curriculum. Student numbers are increasing year on year and it is a fantastic time for ambitious teachers to develop their international teaching careers. It has state of the art facilities on a large campus and a stable and experienced management team.

Apply today to start your adventure.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Maths Graduate

Do you have a First-Class Maths degree from a top 20 UK university? Are you an outstanding Maths Graduate who is looking to join a Maths department for the remainder of this academic year?. If yes, Ribbons & Reeves are in partnership with a great Secondary School in Kingston that...
WORLD
The Guardian

Maths Lecturer

Astute Education specialise in recruiting contracted and permanent staff to Nurseries, Primary, Secondary, Further & Higher Education establishments around the world. One of our clients in the UAE, an established Education Organisation is looking to appoint a qualified Maths Lecturer to start employment in January 2022 or as soon as possible thereafter at their campus in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. You will be required to teach Maths to national students who need a solid foundation to develop their Maths skills at Diploma Level (age group 18 to 22). The coeducational schools / colleges educate the local UAE community preparing them to leave education and contribute effectively in the Emirati workforce or to progress on to University.
WORLD
The Guardian

Maths ECT

Maths ECT required in lovely Southwark for September 2022!. Are you an inspiring Maths Graduate currently completing your Teacher Training (ITT)?. Have you started to think about what your Maths ECT year will look like from September?. If so, you'll be delighted to hear that Ribbons & Reeves are working...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahrain#Maths#Sandy Beaches#Hotels#Manama#British#Cleaning
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Middle East
Sunderland Echo

Government insists closing schools ‘last possible option’ in fight against Omicron

Schools will not be closing early for Christmas this year as Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi confirms this would only be a “last possible option”. Mr Zahawi said he does not support the return of “bubbles” in schools where whole classes or year groups could be sent home after a positive Covid-19 test as it “significantly” reduces attendance.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe apologises for ‘disgusting’ comment directed at Liberal Hollie Hughes

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has unreservedly apologised to Liberal Hollie Hughes after she was accused of saying “at least I keep my legs shut” during Senate debate. The apology and withdrawal of the comment on Wednesday evening capped a torrid final fortnight of parliament, in which Liberal senator David Van also apologised after he was accused of making animal noises at independent Jacqui Lambie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Russia sends defence missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan

Russia has deployed coastal defence missile systems near Pacific islands also claimed by Japan, a move intended to underline Moscow’s firm stance in the dispute. The Bastion missile systems were moved to Matua, a deserted volcanic island in the middle of the Kuril island chain. Japan claims four of the southernmost islands.
MILITARY
The Independent

Scotland’s census costs balloon by millions after original exercise delayed

The cost of Scotland’s census has ballooned by 18%, the records office has revealed, with taxpayers now set to spend more than £138 million on the exercise.The National Records of Scotland (NRS) said on Tuesday that costs had increased by £21.6 million because of the Scottish Government’s decision to delay the census as Covid-19 ripped through the country, with the Government now covering the increase.Stephen Boyle, the Auditor General for Scotland said the virus had “significantly impacted” its census plans, resulting in ministers’ decision to delay it by a year.“The census programme began to face challenges in 2018,” Mr...
WORLD
newschain

Fev Rover chasing international glory in Bahrain

Richard Fahey breaks new ground when Fev Rover takes her chance in the Bahrain International Trophy at Sakhir racecourse on Friday. The 1000 Guineas third will be the North Yorkshire trainer’s first runner in the £500,000 contest, and is expected to relish conditions. Fahey, whose filly will be ridden by...
ANIMALS
foreigndesknews.com

Israel’s First Ambassador to Bahrain Arrives in Manama

Eitan Na’eh, Israel’s first-ever ambassador to Bahrain, arrived in Manama on Monday to begin heading the diplomatic mission established following last year’s normalization deal. “Just landed in Manama,” Na’eh tweeted Monday evening, alongside photos of his travels to the Gulf nation. The official account for Israel’s diplomatic mission to Bahrain...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy