Associate/Senior Editor, Nature Microbiology

Associate or Senior Editor, Nature Microbiology

Location: New York, London or Berlin

Closing date: 16th December 2021

Nature Microbiology is a premier journal publishing original research and commentaries in all areas of microbiology. To help us to build on the success of this journal, we are seeking a motivated microbiologist to join our editorial team. The successful candidate will play a key role in determining the representation of their field through the editorial assessment of manuscripts for publication, management of peer review, commissioning and writing of content and by acting as Nature Microbiology's representative within their community.

The successful candidate will report to the Chief Editor, and play an important role in helping to shape the future of the journal. They will handle original research papers across all areas of microbiology and work closely with other editors on every aspect of the editorial process, including manuscript selection and overseeing peer review. They will commission and edit Reviews and News & Views and write for the journal. They will recommend editorial decisions on submitted manuscripts in the light of expert advice and through discussion with other members of the team.

A key feature of the job is interaction with the scientific community, including attending international conferences. The successful candidate must be an enthusiastic communicator, have excellent interpersonal skills and be prepared to travel as may be required.

The successful candidate will need a strong track record of research in microbiology. Applicants should hold a PhD or equivalent degree. Editorial experience is not required, although applicants with previous editorial experience are encouraged to apply.

This role can be located in either our London, Berlin or New York office. The position is offered on a full-time, temporary basis. We have a Global Working from Home Policy which will be discussed during interview.

To apply: Applications should include all of the following:

1. A cover letter explaining your interest in the position, and indicating salary expectation and notice period.

2. A CV / resume detailing your education, relevant employment history, list of published scientific papers, and any other achievements that demonstrate your suitability for the position.

3. A concise discussion of recent scientific developments that you have found particularly exciting (stating why).

Please note the closing date 16th December 2021