English Graduate | Finchley, Barnet

Confident, inspiring, and motivated English Graduate required in an ‘Outstanding’ Secondary School in Finchley, Barnet. This English Graduate role will enable you to get hands-on experience to progress onto the next stage of your career.

English Graduates required for ‘Outstanding’ in Finchley, Barnet

First-Class English degree from a top UK University

Inspiring, confident English Graduate required, with strong English A-Level and GCSE

£18,000 Per-rota to term time only, paid weekly on PAYE

Full-time position, Monday – Friday, 8.30am – 4pm

As a confident, motivated English Graduate you will be expected to hit the ground running in class, working closely with the Class Teachers to help structure and formulate a safe, positive learning environment where pupils feel confident and can learn freely. Use your English subject knowledge to push those attaining higher levels, but also ensure that no student gets left behind by leading 1:1 and group sessions with pupils with creative and engaging activities to help develop their social and academic skills.

An English Graduate is required within this ‘Outstanding’ Secondary School to help pupils reach the best version of themselves. This Secondary School has amazing state-of-the-art resources and an amazing leadership team who can offer support and guidance to the English Graduate that joins the team. Work with some experienced professionals who are ready to apart their wisdom and guidance onto you!

