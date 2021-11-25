ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

English Graduate

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDrsE_0d6xaKla00

English Graduate | Finchley, Barnet

Confident, inspiring, and motivated English Graduate required in an ‘Outstanding’ Secondary School in Finchley, Barnet. This English Graduate role will enable you to get hands-on experience to progress onto the next stage of your career.

  • English Graduates required for ‘Outstanding’ in Finchley, Barnet
  • First-Class English degree from a top UK University
  • Inspiring, confident English Graduate required, with strong English A-Level and GCSE
  • £18,000 Per-rota to term time only, paid weekly on PAYE
  • Full-time position, Monday – Friday, 8.30am – 4pm

As a confident, motivated English Graduate you will be expected to hit the ground running in class, working closely with the Class Teachers to help structure and formulate a safe, positive learning environment where pupils feel confident and can learn freely. Use your English subject knowledge to push those attaining higher levels, but also ensure that no student gets left behind by leading 1:1 and group sessions with pupils with creative and engaging activities to help develop their social and academic skills.

An English Graduate is required within this ‘Outstanding’ Secondary School to help pupils reach the best version of themselves. This Secondary School has amazing state-of-the-art resources and an amazing leadership team who can offer support and guidance to the English Graduate that joins the team. Work with some experienced professionals who are ready to apart their wisdom and guidance onto you!

Ribbons & Reeves are London’s leading Education Recruiters. We specialise in helping educators of all level’s secure long-term and permanent roles, such as this English Graduate role, in Finchley, Barnet. For other roles like this, check out our website, search ‘Ribbons & Reeves’. We look forward to supporting you in your application to this English Graduate role.

English Graduate | Finchley, Barnet

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Graduate Psychologist

Graduate Psychologist | Roles starting immediately | London Primary Schools - Redbridge. Calling all Graduates who are keen to embark on the path to becoming a fully qualified Clinical Psychologist or Educational Psychologist. Are you an Aspiring Clinical or Educational Psychologist? If so, we are looking for Graduate Psychologists to...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Teach English in Japan to Children

We are looking for several enthusiastic, energetic UK resident graduates to teach young children in our schools across Japan (Tokyo and Kyushu) from April 2022 onwards (12 month initial contracts). If you are an English Fluent- level speaker; like children, have an outgoing attitude and would like to experience a...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Graduate Recruitment Associate

BrighterBox is a different kind of careers service, connecting ambitious grads with unique opportunities at companies they care about in London. Our clients include fast-growing fintech companies, cyber security, foodie brands, sports analytics platforms, digital advertising, marketing agencies and a huge range of entrepreneurial startups. No grad schemes, banks or law firms here.
JOBS
vandegriftvoice.com

National English Honor Society

Though National English Honor Society’s (NEHS) inaugural year was only last year, the club has earned its namesake. With over 150 members, NEHS aids a plethora of students through informative instruction and engaging discussion surrounding literature. A national honor society, there are certain requirements that members must meet that can...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Learning Environment#Barnet#English#Uk University Inspiring#Paye Full#This Secondary School#Ribbons Reeves
The Guardian

Graduate Marketing Executive

Salary & Benefits- £28,000 + Phone + Laptop + Bonuses + International Travel Opportunities. Job Type- Graduate Marketing Executive, Full-time, Permanent. This is a fantastic opportunity for a graduate to join a rapidly growing company that is currently one of the hottest technology stories in the UK and globally. As a Graduate Marketing Executive you will be at the heart of the decision making process and will therefore be exposed to rapid levels of professional development and responsibility.
JOBS
The Guardian

Trainee Graduate Recruitment Consultant

Career opportunity for motivated and driven graduates with an interest in marketing and communications!. High basic salary, generous commission structure (up to 25%), amazing benefits including flexible working and work from home options, 25 days holiday (rising with service) plus day off on your birthday plus Bank Holidays, private healthcare, structured and transparent career path, fantastic induction and training, regular social events, state of the art modern offices a stones’ throw from Holborn tube and much more (too many to list!).
CELEBRITIES
sc.edu

Gamecock graduation traditions

Graduation is an exciting time for students and their families, as well as staff and faculty. Some traditions surrounding graduation have been altered or modified since the COVID-19 pandemic, but many have remained the same. As this semester marks the return to a more normal commencement ceremony, it’s nice to remember old traditions and welcome some back.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
BBC

Schools: Parents 'should prepare' for disruption before Christmas

A union representing head teachers has urged parents to be prepared for disruption in schools before the Christmas break. It comes as concern continues to grow about a shortage of teachers to cover classes. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said there were not enough substitute teachers and the...
WORLD
southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
Sunderland Echo

Government insists closing schools ‘last possible option’ in fight against Omicron

Schools will not be closing early for Christmas this year as Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi confirms this would only be a “last possible option”. Mr Zahawi said he does not support the return of “bubbles” in schools where whole classes or year groups could be sent home after a positive Covid-19 test as it “significantly” reduces attendance.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe apologises for ‘disgusting’ comment directed at Liberal Hollie Hughes

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has unreservedly apologised to Liberal Hollie Hughes after she was accused of saying “at least I keep my legs shut” during Senate debate. The apology and withdrawal of the comment on Wednesday evening capped a torrid final fortnight of parliament, in which Liberal senator David Van also apologised after he was accused of making animal noises at independent Jacqui Lambie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy