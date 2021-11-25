Marketing Executives
Marketing Graduates x 2 for successful, fun and dynamic Financial Events Company based in trendy offices in Nine Elms. You may have a marketing degree or another degree with 6 months plus marketing experience and will be responsible for executing and reporting on marketing campaigns using a wide range of channels and techniques. You must be able to work on your own and as part of a team.
Core responsibilities (training given)
Developing email automation campaigns and tracking email campaigns
Writing copy for marketing collateral including brochures, emails, social media and websites
Developing marketing campaigns for webinars and research report releases
Working with designers to create artwork for brochures, banners and adverts
Full Job Descriptions available by email
Interviews will be zoom and Face to Face
To Start ASAP 1 - 4 weeks
