Marketing Executives

By SEO Editorial Manager (Springer Nature)
 8 days ago
Marketing Graduates x 2 for successful, fun and dynamic Financial Events Company based in trendy offices in Nine Elms. You may have a marketing degree or another degree with 6 months plus marketing experience and will be responsible for executing and reporting on marketing campaigns using a wide range of channels and techniques. You must be able to work on your own and as part of a team.

Core responsibilities (training given)

Developing email automation campaigns and tracking email campaigns

Writing copy for marketing collateral including brochures, emails, social media and websites

Developing marketing campaigns for webinars and research report releases

Working with designers to create artwork for brochures, banners and adverts

To Start ASAP 1 - 4 weeks

