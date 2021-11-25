Class Teachers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founded in 2012, REAch2 Academy Trust is the largest primary-only academy trust in the country. It is a growing charitable organisation currently supporting 60 primary academies across England. REAch2 is a family connected by a common desire to learn from each other, share experiences and be mutually supportive across the entire academy community. We work as a team to deliver exceptional learning opportunities for all pupils in REAch2. As part of this we are looking to engage and recruit teachers for a variety of teaching and teaching/leadership vacancies for January, Easter and September 2022 in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

We can offer you:

  • Leadership Teams who are dedicated to helping you develop an outstanding career and balanced life.
  • Exciting, accelerated leadership development and early promotion opportunities for the right candidates across the Trust.
  • The chance to work with fantastic teams, with the best possible opportunities to share ideas, planning, assessment etc.
  • Opportunity to work alongside excellent teachers, to observe and share practice on a regular basis.
  • The chance to develop personal curriculum strengths.
  • An excellent CPD training programme that can help you be the best that you can be.
  • A dynamic, creative staff, dedicated to achieving whole-school and trust improvement and building lifelong friendships.
  • Appreciative, well-behaved, and enthusiastic pupils.
  • Enthusiastic and proactive parents who support our schools

As part of REAch2 employee benefits we also offer an eye care scheme, access to an Employee Assistance Programme for you and your immediate family and membership to ‘perks at work’.

If you would be interested in taking a look at our current posted opportunities, please visit our vacancies website via the button below. If you don't see a position that interests you, please feel free to contact me Gareth Brisbin, National recruitment Manager directly using gareth.brisbin@reach2.org for a confidential conversation regarding your career needs.

