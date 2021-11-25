Study highlights role of disordered protein interactions in gene expression

The phenotypic consequence of a genetic mutation depends on many factors including the expression level of a gene. However, a comprehensive quantification of this expression effect is still lacking, as is a further general mechanistic understanding of the effect. Here, we measured the fitness effect of almost all (>97.5%) single-nucleotide mutations in GFP, an exogenous gene with no physiological function, and URA3, a conditionally essential gene. Both genes were driven by two promoters whose expression levels differed by around tenfold. The resulting fitness landscapes revealed that the fitness effects of at least 42% of all single-nucleotide mutations within the genes were expression dependent. Although only a small fraction of variation in fitness effects among different mutations can be explained by biophysical properties of the protein and messenger RNA of the gene, our analyses revealed that the avoidance of stochastic molecular errors generally underlies the expression dependency of mutational effects and suggested protein misfolding as the most important type of molecular error among those examined. Our results therefore directly explained the slower evolution of highly expressed genes and highlighted cytotoxicity due to stochastic molecular errors as a non-negligible component for understanding the phenotypic consequence of mutations.

