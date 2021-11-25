ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Study highlights role of disordered protein interactions in gene expression

EurekAlert
 8 days ago

A team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and the Czech Academy of Sciences has uncovered a new piece of the puzzle of how gene expression is orchestrated. Published in the journal Science, the findings reveal a novel mechanism that coordinates the assembly of components inside cells that control...

www.eurekalert.org

