Twitter erupts after Lions' mind-boggling timeout gaffe

The Detroit Lions have been punching bag in 2021. Now, they are a national joke. Whatever you want to call them, their 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving added to the definition of ineptitude.

The 0-10-1 Lions sealed their doom by calling back-to-back timeouts on the Bears’ 18-play, game-winning drive that devoured the final 8:30 of the game between NFC North teams.

The timeout mistake created a five-yard penalty that turned a third-and-9 into a third-and-5, which Chicago converted.

Cairo Santos kicked the game-winning field goal from 28 yards as time expired … and Twitter erupted.

Without wasting — or calling — any time.