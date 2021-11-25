ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainability: SDG partnerships may perpetuate inequalities between countries

EurekAlert
 8 days ago

Partnerships between organisations that support the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) may perpetuate inequalities in resources between high and low-income countries according to new research. The findings are published in Scientific Reports. The SDGs promote social and economic development and environmental sustainability. Partnerships involving public...

www.eurekalert.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Sdg#Inequalities#Scientific Reports#Sustainability#Malgorzata Blicharska#Sdg Partnerships Platform
